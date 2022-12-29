Teen ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died of fentanyl overdose

A cause of death has been released for teen Tyler Sanders, who appeared in shows including “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Sanders, 18, was discovered dead at his Los Angeles home in mid-June. The autopsy report recently made public by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner attributed his cause of death to the opioid drug fentanyl.

The death was ruled accidental and no other causes or significant conditions were listed in the report .

News of Sanders’ sudden death was first reported by TMZ. Though his death was previously under investigation, authorities told the outlet at the time that foul play was not suspected.

Sanders allegedly had a history of drug use that included heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax, sources close to the investigation previously told the outlet.

The night before he died, Sanders texted a friend that he was using the deadly synthetic opioid and did not answer subsequent calls, according to the autopsy.

Often falsely presented as heroin, fentanyl is “50-100 times stronger than morphine,” according to the DEA.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” his agent Pedro Tapia told Deadline on the heels of his death. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

Sanders, who started acting when he was just 10 years old, scored a Daytime Emmy nomination for his role in 2020′s Amazon production, “Just Add Magic: Mystery City.”

The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.