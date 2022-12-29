Read full article on original website
Used Clothing Store 2nd STREET USA To Open Location In Frisco, Texas
2nd STREET USA, a retailer that buys and sells used clothing and accessories, has announced that it will be opening up a new store in Frisco, Texas. The Frisco location — which will be located inside of the Preston Ridge shopping mall — will be the company’s 20th store in the U.S. and will be almost 6,500 square feet in size.
Local Profile’s Top 10 Stories Of 2022
Before we leap into 2023, let’s take a moment to pause and remember the past year. Here are Local Profile’s top stories from 2022. Massive Lines At Shein Pop-up Store In Plano, Texas. Today, a Shein pop-up store opened its doors to a throng of eager fans, hoping...
Local Profile’s Favorite Food And Drinks Of 2022
This has been a great year for Collin County foodies — we found the top steakhouses, burger joints, pizza places, breweries and barbecue spots North Texas has to offer, amazing new restaurants were added to our bucket list and we even saved some space for dessert. Now let’s take...
No, The Galleria Dallas Is Not Closing
In the last 24 hours, rumors swirled that Galleria Dallas, a North Texas staple, was closing. Local Profile confirmed the mall is not closing, but changed ownership. According to WFAA, the rumor cycled through social media about the Galleria Dallas closing its doors. These rumors began after The Dallas Morning News announced that Metropolitan Life Insurance (MetLife) took over the property as well as the 432-room Westin Galleria Hotel.
Omni PGA Frisco Resort Is Getting Lots Of Advanced Bookings Ahead Of Spring 2023 Opening
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is set to open to the public in May 2023, and the resort’s vice president and managing director Jeff Smith says that advanced bookings have been filling up fast. According to an interview by news publication Dallas Business Journal, Smith says that the number...
Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst
Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
Free Healthcare Clinic In McKinney, Texas Receives $5,000 Donation From Tomes Auto Group
The Tomes Auto Group has announced that it has made a donation of $5,000 to Community Health Clinic — a free healthcare clinic located in McKinney, Texas. Community Health Clinic provides numerous healthcare services to underserved individuals and families. Among these services the clinic offers include primary care, pediatric care, diabetic care, counseling, treatment of chronic medical conditions and much more.
Three Texas Food Banks Make Forbes’ Top 100 Charities List
Three Texas food banks have made the list of Forbes’ top 100 charities in the United States. The North Texas Food Bank in Plano ranked at No. 87, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger in Texas came in at No. 73 and the San Antonio Food Bank ranked at No. 93.
North Texas Fashion Class Produces Clothes For The Homeless
Think fashion designers and you automatically imagine glamorous runways and colorful bombastic outfits. But the reality is that fashion design involves more logic, practicality, efficiency and effectiveness than you’d expect. But that’s not all. Take these North Texas fashion students’ work for example — They are creating outfits tailored to the needs of homeless men.
Slider Restaurant Son Of A Butcher Opens In Grapevine In February 2023
Son of a Butcher, a restaurant that is known for its unique sliders, is set to open up a new location in Grapevine, Texas in February 2023. According to news publication CultureMap, the mouthwatering miniature burger restaurant’s Grapevine location will be its largest to date, totaling 3,405 square feet of space — which includes indoor and outdoor dining options.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Are your stockings full? Cookies and milk ready for Santa and Christmas tree glowing? If dinner is solved, then all there’s left to do is join the holiday spirit and gather with friends and family for a wonderful weekend in Collin County. Come right in, because here’s the only...
Plano Parks And Recreation Hiring Event Takes Place Jan. 7
Summer job swim tests will take place next week as Plano Parks and Recreation prepares to hire for the 2023 season. Parks and Recreation will be hiring on Jan. 7 for certified lifeguard, water safety instructor and swim teaching assistant positions. Those applying to Learn to Swim instructor positions must...
Spider-Man Visits Plano Boy Battling Rare Cancer
This holiday season, many kids got photos with Santa and had the jolly old man leave presents under their trees. But for 4-year-old Mason Knight, this Christmas was made extra special thanks to an arachnid surprise visit. Local cosplayer group Capes For Kindness heard about Mason’s rough year. And when...
Boingo Wireless To Establish Headquarters in Frisco
A global provider of wireless solutions will soon bring 247 new jobs and the possibility of generating approximately $1.48 million in capital investment to Frisco. “Expanding our presence in Texas is a strategic move for Boingo,” said Boingo Wireless CEO Mike Finley in a press release. Boingo Wireless is...
Home Sales Keep Dropping In DFW
As previously reported by Local Profile, October home sales saw lower numbers than during the Great Recession. A report by North Texas Real Estate Information Systems (NTREIS) showed that in Dallas and Collin counties closed home sales dropped almost 32% compared to last year. Now a new report states that sales kept falling in November, reaching nearly 35% fewer closed sales year-over-year.
Selena Gomez Attends Holiday Show At Carrollton Theatre
As reported by the Dallas Observer, Gomez was in attendance at the Pocket Sandwich Theatre’s annual holiday show, Ebenezer Scrooge. The singer was there to see her younger sister who is part of this year’s cast. Pocket Sandwich Theatre has been active in the community for the past...
McKinney, Texas Provides New Homes To Three Local Families
Three McKinney families have a new home for the holidays thanks to the city’s housing rehab program. Two families received the keys to their newly built homes at ribbon-cutting ceremonies held on Dec. 20. The houses are provided as part of the city of McKinney’s Housing Rehabilitation and Reconstruction...
No Cases Of Voter Fraud In 2020 Election, Texas State Audit Shows
The State of Texas released the audit for the 2020 general election. Looking at districts across North Texas, the state found no voter fraud, but did see cases of “phantom voters.”. A full forensic audit of the November 2020 General Election in Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties found...
Plano Police Warn Of Increased Car Break-Ins
Crime tends to increase during the holiday season, and Collin County is no exception. This past weekend, Plano Police reported a series of car break-ins. According to a statement by the Plano Police, numerous burglary of motor vehicle (BMV) incidents were reported by residents along westbound Legacy Drive from Central Expressway to Alma Drive. Items frequently stolen include cash, designer items, electronics and computers, and firearms.
McKinney Residents Rescue Owl
A barred owl was stranded, hanging on a fishing line from a tree. But McKinney locals came to the animal’s rescue. According to The Dallas Morning News (via Outsider), McKinney resident Mandy West saw a barred over a pond. The owl was hanging by its wing from a fishing line in a tree. After making several calls, McKinney animal services arrived to help the animal.
