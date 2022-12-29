Read full article on original website
5 Fun Miami Jet Ski Tours & Experiences
Zoom up and down the Miami coastline in style on one of these awesome guided jet ski tours or freestyle rentals. Miami is one of those cities where image counts for a lot. The city is packed with photogenic locales from the Art Deco buildings lining Miami Beach to the murals of Wynwood. And while the waterfront is often packed with active people looking to buff up, it’s on the water where the real adrenaline-infused style can be triggered. There are dozens of Miami jet ski rentals and guided jet skiing experiences. Here are five of the best.
5 of the Best Fort Myers Kayak Tours
Get out onto the water in a kayak from Fort Myers to experience the region’s abundant wildlife on these top tours. Fort Myers is surrounded by stunning, watery wildernesses including swamps, creeks, the broader Caloosahatchee River’s estuary, which feeds into the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore islands offering a network of sheltered waterways. Each of these spaces offers a unique way to experience Florida’s wild southwest, and these five kayak excursions departing from Fort Myers, plus some of its neighboring cities, are an unbeatable way to get up close and personal with the great outdoors.
