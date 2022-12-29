Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions updated playoff odds following win over Bears
Despite getting crushed by the Carolina Panthers a week ago, the Detroit Lions still had hopes of making the playoffs as they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. The Lions took care of business by absolutely destroying the Bears to move to 8-8 on the season. Prior to the game, the Lions had a 24% chance of making the playoffs. Those odds have obviously increased.
How the Detroit Lions could be eliminated from playoff contention on New Year’s Day
For those of you who have read my articles on Detroit Sports Nation, I would first like to say thank you for taking your precious time to do so. Hopefully, you have left satisfied more often than not. If you have read my work on a regular basis, you probably realize that I generally, but not always, like to think about the glass being half-full when it comes to our teams. That being said, I signed up to write an article about how the Detroit Lions can be eliminated from playoff contention on New Year’s Day, and though I have put it off for as long as possible, here you go. (I hate this)
Jared Goff talks about playing in front of Detroit Lions fans at Ford
Heading into the 2022 season, there were plenty of Detroit Lions fans doing whatever they could to drive Jared Goff out of town. Though there are still some haters out there, they are starting to realize that Goff is actually a solid quarterback and that the Lions can win with him. On Sunday, Goff and the Lions played their final game of the season at Ford Field, and it was an entertaining one.
Dan Campbell wants to give Detroit Lions fans a show in final home game
Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
Detroit Lions OFFICIALLY announce perfect uniform combo for final home game
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to 8-8 on the season, and with some help, they could actually control their own destiny in terms of the NFL Playoffs. Earlier in the week, we passed along a comment from Dan Campbell about the uniforms the Lions would be wearing on Sunday, and just moments ago, the Lions made it official.
Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia
It hasn’t been a great month for the Ohio State Buckeyes after losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the season, but now they’re looking to bounce back in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. And head coach Ryan Day reveals that his team Read more... The post Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 3 Teams Lions fans MUST root for in Week 17
Happy New Year! That’s right, folks, it is January 1st and the Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt! That means another Detroit Lions Rooting Guide is needed! On Sunday afternoon, the Lions will host the Chicago Bears in what will be the final home game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. With a win, the Lions will keep their playoff hopes alive, but, with some help from a couple of teams around the league, the Lions could actually control their own destiny heading into their Week 18 matchup at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit Lions list 2 players as OUT on final Week 17 Injury Report
After winning six out of seven games to get to 7-7 on the season, the Detroit Lions crapped the bed on Christmas Eve against the Carolina Panthers as they were absolutely dominated 37-23. Though the Lions’ playoff chances took a pretty big hit with their loss at Carolina, they could still sneak their way into the final wild-card spot if they are able to win their final two games. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions’ final injury report of the week was released.
'You couldn't tell he was a backup': Jarrett Stidham earns Raiders' respect in first start
Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start and nearly led the Raiders to an upset victory over the 49ers and their No. 1-ranked defense.
Jets Week 17 report card: Mike LaFleur put himself on hot seat
Grading the Jets’ 23-6 Week 17 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle in Sunday. Offense This was another terrible performance in a must-win game. The Jets have now gone two straight games without scoring a touchdown. The Jets moved the ball on several drives but could not find the end zone. QB Mike White (23 of 46, 240 yards, 2 INTs, 47.4 rating) was terrible. White’s throws were off all day. It may have been the broken ribs or the Seahawks’ defense. Whatever it was, he wasn’t good. The offensive line gave up four sacks. The running game was better, but still...
Lions fans go crazy as Dan Campbell’s Hard Knocks quotes play at Ford Field [Video]
On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears and what was the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 regular season. Though the Bears jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Lions stormed back and dominated on their way to a 41-10 victory. Late in the fourth quarter, a Lions hype video played on the Jumbotron at Ford Field and the fans loved it.
Denver Broncos reach out to Jim Harbaugh about head coach opening
On New Year’s Eve, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had plans of defeating TCU to advance to the College Football National Championship Game, but, as we know, that did not happen. For Harbaugh, it is now back to the drawing board to begin early preparations for the 2023 season, where the Wolverines will once again be one of the best teams in the Nation.
Detroit Lions Inactives list for Week 17 matchup vs. Bears
In under two hours, our Detroit Lions will defend their den at Ford Field for the final time this season when they host the Chicago Bears. With a win, the Lions would move to 8-8 on the season, and they would keep their playoff hopes alive. In fact, if the Lions win and the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks both lose, the Lions could move up to the No. 7 see in the NFL playoff picture by the time the day is over. The Detroit Lions Inactives list has been released for their Week 17 matchup against the Bears.
Dan Campbell calls potential playoff-clinching game vs. Packers ‘As special as it gets’
Following a 1-6 start to the season, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions have now won seven of their last nine games to move to 8-8 on the season. With their win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Ford Field, the Lions are still alive in terms of the NFL playoffs, though they still need some help –specifically a loss by the Seattle Seahawks. That being said, even if they get that help, the Lions will have to beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 18.
Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State
Rose Bowl: No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) vs. No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP), Jan 2. 17, 5 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Utah by 1 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE The Utes won the Pac-12 for the second straight season and can now get a […]
NBA star has hilarious reason for his great game
The Memphis Grizzlies got their 2023 started on the right foot on Sunday, defeating the Sacramento Kings 118-108. Among the standout performers for Memphis was Steven Adams, who had a double-double with 11 points and a whopping 23 rebounds. He was particularly strong on the offensive glass, hauling in 13 offensive rebounds. So, why was Read more... The post NBA star has hilarious reason for his great game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Pistons G Killian Hayes suspended for knocking out Moritz Wagner
By now, you have almost certainly seen what unfolded at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night as the Detroit Pistons took on the Orlando Magic. During the game, Pistons G Killian Hayes and Magic forward Moritz Wagner were both running toward a loose ball when Wagner decided to shove Hayes into the Pistons’ bench. Hayes quickly got up and went after Wagner, punching him in the back of the head and knocking him out. Now, Hayes, Wagner, and other players involved in the altercation have been suspended.
Detroit Pistons fall to Bulls in shorthanded matchup
The Detroit Pistons faced a tough challenge on their first stop of a five-game road trip, facing a longtime rival and an opponent they hadn’t beaten in 11 straight meetings over the past three seasons. Furthermore, the team was shorthanded due to suspensions from Wednesday’s controversial game against the Orlando Magic. Despite these challenges, the Pistons competed until the final few minutes but ultimately fell to the Chicago Bulls in a 132-118 loss at United Center.
Detroit Lions to have special halftime performance for home finale
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears in what will be the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. With a win, the Lions would move to 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes would still be alive. In fact, if they get some help from the Commanders and Seahawks, the Lions could be sitting pretty heading into Week 18. Since it is their final home game of the season, the Lions will be having a special halftime performer.
Red Wings’ Hellberg to Start in Goal Against Senators
Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg will start against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in the last game of the year for the Detroit Red Wings Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. Why it matters: Hellberg has played for three different teams this season, including the Senators, where he played one game before being waived. He has a record of 1-2-0 with the Red Wings and has given up ten goals on 105 shots. The Senators have scored 107 goals in 35 games this season.
