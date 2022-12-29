Read full article on original website
Willmar officials seek better participation in City-Wide Snow Emergencies
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says people who disregard city-wide snow emergencies can expect tickets and possible tows. During the storm that hit the area December 21st through the 24th, the city issued a city-wide snow emergency, and many people either didn't get the word or chose to ignore it. Felt says he's spoken briefly with Public Works Director Gary Manzer who was disappointed how many vehicles remained on the streets despite the city wide alert...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
Orman B. Fixsen Jr
Orman B. Fixsen Jr., age 79 of Winfred, SD, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Wayne Scharmer
Wayne Scharmer, age 58 of Redwood Falls, formerly of West St. Paul, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at CentraCare Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Prairie Island Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Renville, Lyon Counties receive Clean Water Fund grants for ditch and watershed projects
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources approved $11.6 million in Clean Water Fund grants on Dec. 15 to improve water quality in streams, lakes and groundwater across the state. Southwestern Minnesota projects include:. Lyon County Judicial Ditch 15: $48,953. In October 2018, a petition for improvement of Lyon-Redwood...
Two Willmar teens still missing
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police are currently looking for two missing teenagers...17-year-old Chloe Garcia and 16-year-old William Moreno. Police Chief Jim Felt says Moreno left a supervised facility in Willmar December 20th, and Garcia has a history of running away... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says most...
Redwood Falls Fire Department asks public to clear snow around hydrants
The Redwood Falls Fire Department is asking for the public’s help clearing snow and ice from around fire hydrants near your property. Remember to clear at least three feet around the hydrant to ensure firefighters can quickly gain access in an emergency. A cleared hydrant helps reduce the risk of loss of life or property.
Marshall man sentenced in Redwood County Court for domestic assault
A Marshall man has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for domestic assault over an incident last June. According to court documents, on June 30 of this year, the Redwood Falls Police Department was called to a neighborhood on a report of a suspicious person in the area. The witness said an unknown white male with blood on his body asked to come inside the residence to clean up. The witness let the unknown male inside, then noticed him trying to leave through the bathroom window.
Man who sold thousands of fake masks to Minneapolis warehouse avoids jail
PHOENIX — A suburban Phoenix man who knowingly sold thousands of counterfeit N95 masks during the height of the pandemic will not face jail time.The U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona said in a news release Friday that 68-year-old Mark Forrest Cohn, of Chandler, has been sentenced to one year of probation. He must also pay restitution of more than $8,000 in tariffs and taxes.His sentence was part of an agreement to plead guilty to one felony count of entry of goods by means of false statements.Prosecutors say Cohn imported N95 masks from China in October 2020 that appeared to be...
Budger's in Maynard, one of Minnesota's last supper clubs, to close at year's end
MAYNARD, Minn. -- A western Minnesota town is losing its only restaurant, which also happens to be one of the last remaining supper clubs in the state. Locals say Budger's Dinner House is more than just a place to eat in the town of Maynard."Just the smile on their faces, and there's a place for people to gather here," said owner Bill Beasley. There are just over 300 people in the town of Maynard and it's safe to say that every, single one of them has a story about Budger's. "Weddings, rehearsal dinners, birthday parties, funerals, they've catered all that kind of...
NEW ULM MAN FACES ASSAULT CHARGES
A New Ulm man was taken into custody following a domestic assault incident at 617 South Broadway Wednesday morning. Shortly after 10, police were called to the scene and found the victim holding an infant child and reporting that she had been hit and choked. The victim said she had gotten into an argument with her husband Raymond Koberg, Jr. and that he had put his hands over her nose, mouth and neck. The victim said she fell down and hit her head on the floor and Koberg continued to place his hands over her face and neck. The victim told authorities she had trouble breathing. Red marks were visible on the victims face and nose. She told police that she was scared as Koberg had assaulted her before. He left the residence on foot as the victim called for assistance. Koberg eventually turned himself in around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon and was turned over to the Brown County Jail staff. Koberg faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, a $5000 fine or both. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault committing an act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. That charge has a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1000 fine or both.
Agenda for the Jan. 3 Redwood Falls City Council meeting
Audience Participation (10-minute time limit for items not on the agenda) Elect Council President (verbal) Appointments to Fire Relief Association Board of Trustees. Designate Meeting Day and Time (1st and 3rd Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.) Designate Redwood Gazette as Official Newspaper (verbal) Designate Official Depositories. Designate Electronic Funds Transfers. Designate...
Couple charged for discussing unemployment fraud during Brown County jail call
Two people are accused of stealing unemployment benefits after they allegedly had a conversation about the funds on a recorded jail line. Kallie Noelle Kociemba, 28, of New Ulm, and Paul Alonzo, 31, an inmate at the Brown County Jail, were charged this month with felony counts of false representation of unemployment benefits and theft by swindle.
St. James man accused of beating woman with belt buckle
A St. James is accused of beating a woman with a belt buckle. Dionicio Juan Perez Perez, 26, was charged earlier this month in Watonwan County with felony 3rd-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault. A criminal complaint says Perez got upset with the victim and began hitting her in the...
Reece Winkelman & Trey Lance divide Marshall for FCS Title Game between SDSU & NDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During the FCS Championship a week from Sunday the city of Marshall, Minnesota, will be divided thanks to two of their favorite sons having history with South Dakota State and North Dakota State. SDSU senior defensive lineman Reece Winkelman graduated from Marshall in 2017...
