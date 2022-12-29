DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Decatur auto repair shop on New Year's Eve, according to DeKalb Police. It happened at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way shortly before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an employee of the repair shop with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died. DeKalb Police identified him as 24-year-old Daniel Gordon.

DECATUR, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO