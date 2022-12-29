ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

WSB Radio

Clayton County Water Authority officials lift boil water advisory

Clayton County Water Authority officials announced that the boil water advisory was lifted on Friday at 8:30PM for customers who have experienced low pressure this week. The boil water advisory was put into effect on December 25 after freezing temperatures hit Metro Atlanta over the holiday weekend. The dangerously low temperatures resulted in frozen pipes and main breaks that caused low pressure and water outages.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
LOGANVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday

JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Water service returns to most of Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The water, for the most part, is flowing again in Clayton County. This after punishing cold caused pipes and water mains all around metro Atlanta to rupture. Thousands of customers struggled with running water in their homes since Christmas. A lot of people in Clayton County...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro. Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.
JONESBORO, GA
11Alive

Employee shot, killed at DeKalb car repair shop, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Decatur auto repair shop on New Year's Eve, according to DeKalb Police. It happened at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way shortly before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an employee of the repair shop with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died. DeKalb Police identified him as 24-year-old Daniel Gordon.
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Person killed in Fulton County crash on New Year's Eve

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes in Fulton County have reopened following a fatal crash on Route 166 on New Year's Eve morning. Officials have not released much about how the crash happened but said it involved one car around. Georgia State Patrol said that the person was dead and that they were notifying their family.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

