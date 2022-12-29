Read full article on original website
WSB Radio
Clayton County Water Authority officials lift boil water advisory
Clayton County Water Authority officials announced that the boil water advisory was lifted on Friday at 8:30PM for customers who have experienced low pressure this week. The boil water advisory was put into effect on December 25 after freezing temperatures hit Metro Atlanta over the holiday weekend. The dangerously low temperatures resulted in frozen pipes and main breaks that caused low pressure and water outages.
Clayton progresses on water line issues while boil advisory remains
Clayton officials said Thursday they were making progress fixing water main breaks that brought several parts of the cou...
Gwinnett firefighters respond to house fire in Dacula
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire in Dacula on Saturday afternoon, officials say. Firefighters arrived in Dacula just before 3 p.m., finding a house engulfed in flames. Officials say they received a call from someone driving by the home, who alerted them of the fire.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County resident recalls police officer's efforts with hazardous driving conditions
STOCKBRIDGE — A dangerously icy situation became less hazardous for motorists driving along Fairview Road in Stockbridge last Tuesday. This was due to the efforts of a Henry County police officer who did not hesitate to take action to assist the motorists in their time of need. Amy Dutton,...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County December 31: dense morning fog, possible afternoon thunderstorms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Saturday, December 31, due to a dense fog advisory in the morning and possible scattered thunderstorms throughout the weekend and continuing until Thursday. What is in the statement?. The statement gives...
East Point says it is working to ‘fully recover its water system’
EAST POINT, GA — The City of East Point is one of the many places across metro Atlanta and Georgia that have suffered issues with its water system due to recent frigid temperatures. According to a news release from the city, the record temperatures caused many leaks on private...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
Clayton News Daily
Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday
JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
WXIA 11 Alive
Crash shuts down I-285 E in Clayton County near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
You're looking live at the southern edge of I-285 near where it links with I-75. That's in Clayton County right by Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.
fox5atlanta.com
Water service returns to most of Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The water, for the most part, is flowing again in Clayton County. This after punishing cold caused pipes and water mains all around metro Atlanta to rupture. Thousands of customers struggled with running water in their homes since Christmas. A lot of people in Clayton County...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Early morning fire at a business shut down parts of S. Madison Friday morning
MONROE, GA (Dec. 30, 2022) Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at a business building in the 1200 block of S Madison Ave in the early morning hours of Friday. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said S. Madison Ave was closed for a while as crews battled the blaze.
Monroe Local News
Update: 2 transported with minor injuries from Snows Mill Road crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 29, 2022) At 9:45 a.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that crews from WCFR and Walton County EMS are on the scene of a two car crash on Snows Mill Road at Bearden Road. “Multiple injuries are reported, and at least one entrapment,” WCFR Assistant Chief...
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro. Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Employee shot, killed at DeKalb car repair shop, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Decatur auto repair shop on New Year's Eve, according to DeKalb Police. It happened at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way shortly before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an employee of the repair shop with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died. DeKalb Police identified him as 24-year-old Daniel Gordon.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
Person killed in Fulton County crash on New Year's Eve
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes in Fulton County have reopened following a fatal crash on Route 166 on New Year's Eve morning. Officials have not released much about how the crash happened but said it involved one car around. Georgia State Patrol said that the person was dead and that they were notifying their family.
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Springlike temperatures moving in ahead of storms
The first full week of 2023 couldn’t be more different from its predecessor, as far as metro Atlanta’s weather is concer...
