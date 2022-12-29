Read full article on original website
Our Favorite Star Wars Ripoffs From 'Rebel Moon' to 'Spaceballs'
In the annals of pop culture, perhaps no film franchise has had as much of an effect on the world as Star Wars. The space fantasy saga has captured the hearts and minds of generations, and will more than likely continue to do so through its various incarnations. In fact, the latest inspiration will be coming to screens in the form of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. The massive space epic was ironically born from a Star Wars pitch that Snyder developed prior to Disney buying Lucasfilm, and Netflix is hoping to make it into a bona fide franchise.
'The Great Train Robbery' & 9 More Westerns That Defined the Genre
Westerns are primarily defined by their setting: the American Western frontier, specifically in the mid to late 1800s. But despite traditional associations with uncomplicated shoot-em-up fare in a time long past, the genre has evolved and shape-shifted through the ages. The films that define the genre have become ever-more sophisticated and the stylistic elements, visual tropes and archetypal figures associated with the Western have elevated the genre beyond a mere time and place setting. The canon of classics is now one of rich and varied offerings.
Best Amazon Studios Movies of 2022, Ranked
While Netflix and Disney+ continue to churn out original content, Amazon Prime Video is no opponent to be discounted in the “streaming wars.” With the unprecedented success of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime proved in 2022 that they could create a blockbuster-level event in a serialized format. This was also a notable year for the studio as it purchased MGM, which only furthers its upcoming slate and library of older titles.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Release Window, Sneak Peeks, Crossover, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Coming Out?. Who Are the Cast and Characters of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?. What Do We Know About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2’s Story (And the Crossover Episode)?. What Is the Future of...
'The Lord of the Rings' Movie and TV Moments That Embody Tolkien Perfectly
J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings is constantly slacklining between the epicness of complex mythologies and the heartwarming (and sometimes even silly) truth of our world. All throughout his work (except perhaps The Silmarillion, which is just complex, let's be honest), these two are the dominant traits of Tolkien's Legendarium, from its very beginning with Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) and Gandalf's (Ian McKellen) quirky "good morning" scene in The Hobbit to Aragorn's (Viggo Mortensen) battle speech before the Black Gates of Mordor in the end of Return of the King - which surprisingly enough, was never written by the original author of the saga.
Scary Doll Movies to Watch While You Wait to Be Scared by 'M3GAN'
On January 6th, the much anticipated M3GAN comes to theaters. The latest release from Blumhouse, about a young girl (Violet McGraw) who is gifted a lifelike, A.I. doll by her aunt (Allison Williams) looks to be a bonkers house of horrors when the overprotective creation begins to run amok and turn on the humans.
The 'White Noise' End Credits Scene Is One Long LCD Soundsystem Music Video
Noah Baumbach's White Noise arrived on Netflix just in time for the new year and now the streamer has made the end credits scene of the weird and wonderful dark comedy available to watch on YouTube. White Noise is adapted from the classic 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo and follows a blended family as they face the inevitability of death in various ways.
10 Best 2022 Horror Movies, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes
2022 has been an incredible year that has spoiled those that love the horror genre. A24 has continued to thrive, with Ti West's X slashing its way into our hearts. Furthermore, Damien Leone's Terrifier 2 has shown everyone that it is possible for independent horror to integrate into the mainstream.
How 'The Blair Witch Project' Changed Movie Marketing
Today, The Blair Witch Project is most recognized for kicking off mainstream horror’s fascination with found-footage movies (though it was certainly not the first motion picture to utilize the format) and ensuring that nobody can go into an abandoned sprawling forest again without looking over their shoulders to check if any supernatural forces are sneaking up on them. But the legacy of The Blair Witch Project is especially apparent in how it was marketed. This indie horror title got onto people’s radars in the first place because of an ingenious marketing campaign that provided a template on how movies could utilize the internet for promotional purposes.
The Best Episodes of 'Justified'
Hailed as one of the best modern western shows of all time, Justified ran on FX for six seasons, and packed everything fans could possibly expect from a neo-Western crime drama television series. Based on Elmore Leonard's character, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), who has been featured in a number of novels and the well-known short story, Fire in the Hole, Justified is full of morally-gray archetypes, mind-racking showdowns, and award-winning performances, making for one of the most entertaining modern western television shows to stream.
Movies Based on Tom Clancy Books, Ranked From 'Hunt for Red October' to 'Patriot Games'
At the height of his cultural popularity, Tom Clancy was a name synonymous with both the box office and The New York Times Best Seller list. Beginning with the 1984 novel The Hunt for Red October and up until his death in 2013 (with subsequent novels approved by his estate), Clancy's penchant for military accuracy helped popularize the technical thriller across mainstream media. His most popular series, following the career of CIA analyst Jack Ryan, was the inspiration for six feature films and an ongoing Amazon Prime Video series starring John Krasinski as the titular hero.
'Slow Horses' Season 3 Teaser Reveals a New Mission for Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden
Apple TV+ ended the year 2022 by giving fans a quick sneak peek at Season 3 of its latest thriller series Slow Horses. Season 2's action-packed finale officially concluded with a teaser trailer for its succeeding season unveiling that there are still far too many secrets to uncover in this spy drama series.
'Avatar: The Way of the Water' Surpasses $1.3 Billion at Global Box Office
Avatar: The Way of the Water is ringing in the new year with continually growing box office success. After hitting the $1 billion mark only a handful of days ago, the film is at $1.37 billion globally and on track to hit $1.4 soon. Despite having released in some international territories before the US, the film hit the billion dollar milestone at just shy of two weeks. It's currently projected to end with a final total somewhere between $1.6 and $1.9 billion.
Why Donna Noble Had the Most Tragic Companion Arc in ‘Doctor Who’
Companions on Doctor Who are almost always tragically removed from their experience from the Doctor, with the only exceptions being Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman), and all the 13th Doctor's (Jodie Whittaker) companions, who make it out by choosing to leave on their own. Rose Tyler's (Billie Piper) well-known exit from Doctor Who is often deemed the most tragic departure as she was ripped away into an alternate universe, thus ending her romance with the Doctor. However, Rose was at least able to gain the chance at a life with a clone of the Doctor with a mortal lifespan. That puts Donna Noble's (Catherine Tate) companion arc as the most tragic in the Doctor Who series to date — yes, more than that of Rose, Amy (Karen Gillan), Clara (Jenna Coleman), Bill (Pearl Mackie), Sarah Jane (Elisabeth Sladen), and even Adric (Matthew Waterhouse), one of the few companions to die on Classic Who. Every Doctor Who companion (those who are alive, that is) gets to have the memories of their time with the Doctor, no matter how short. Donna, unfortunately, does not. But with the 60th Anniversary arriving in 2023, there are many ways to expand this companion arc.
'Yellowjackets' Season 2: Lauren Ambrose Talks Joining the Series as Adult Van
The buzz for the second season of Yellowjackets grows ever louder as the premiere date grows closer, and there is a major buzz surrounding Lauren Ambrose's upcoming appearance as the adult version of fan favorite Vanessa "Van" Palmer. Ambrose responded to the knowledge that fans, and even the teenage version...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Enters New Year with $420 Million at Domestic Box Office
Just as the first Avatar did back in 2009, director James Cameron’s long-in-the-making sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water — is showing a weekend-to-weekend increase in box office revenue as it enters the New Year. The film is expected to gross $63.4 million in its third weekend, which is 2% higher than what it made last weekend. Over the extended four-day New Years frame, revised projections put the film's haul at $82 million.
Barbara Walters, Pioneering TV Journalist, Dead at 93
Longtime ABC News anchor Barbara Walters has passed away at the age of 93. The trailblazing TV news broadcaster leaves behind a strong legacy as the first female anchor on the evening news and a career in the television industry spanning over fifty years. Walters was 93 at the time of her death, and is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline. Further details surrounding her death have not been released at this stage.Walters is best known for her long journalistic career and creation of The View. In 1976, Walters joined ABC News and became the first female anchor on an evening news program, before becoming a co-host of 20/20 in 1979. For over five decades, she interviewed a host of guests, including prominent politicians and celebrities. In 1997, she launched The View, appearing as a co-host until 2014, where she continued as an executive producer as well as a few interviews and specials for ABC News. “I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain,” she said upon her retirement from the program, making way for more talent to have their chance in the spotlight. “I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women—and OK, some men too—who will be taking my place.”Whilst Walters has won several awards and grew up in a show business environment, she remained humble. “I would see [celebrities] onstage looking one way and offstage often looking very different. I would hear my parents talk about them and know that even though those performers were very special people, they were also human beings with real-life problems,” Walter told the Television Academy of Arts and Science in 1989 of the lesson she relied upon throughout her career. “I can have respect and admiration for famous people, but I have never had a sense of fear or awe.”
The Best, Most Realistic Movie About Time Travel Cost $7,000
If ever a film were brought into existence through the sheer force of one man's will, 2004's Primer is it. Over the course of three years, creator Shane Carruth (who was in his late 20s at the inception) wrote, directed, produced, edited, starred in, and wrote the score for the incredibly innovative, super-grounded sci-fi, all on a budget of $7,000. Primer would go on to win the Sundance Grand Jury Prize and Alfred P. Sloan Prize and become a beloved sci-fi cult classic.
Things Take an Explosive Turn in 'The Battle of Jedha' Clip [Exclusive]
It's not long to go before Star Wars: The High Republic's Phase II audio drama The Battle of Jedha is available to listeners everywhere, and today Collider is delighted to present an exclusive clip of the thrilling story by George Mann. Set 350 years before The Phantom Menace — and 150 years before Phase I — Phase II of the expansive publishing initiative launched in October 2022, with stories across several mediums, and is set to conclude this spring.
‘Chicken Run's Anti-Capitalist Politics Make It More Than a Fun Family Favorite
Aardman Animations’ critically acclaimed movie Chicken Run (2000) is an animated classic, popular with adults and children alike. Now over 20 years old, it remains the highest grossing animated movie of all time, a testament to its gripping and emotive action-driven story, and memorable characters. Chicken Run is a prisoner-of-war style escape movie, starring Claymation chickens, who defy their profit-hungry owners, Mr. and Mrs. Tweedy. With the infallible Ginger at the helm (voiced by Julia Sawalha), the chickens strive to evade Mrs. Tweedy’s attempts to turn a profit with her mechanized chicken pie machine, with an ultimate escape into an egalitarian utopia.
