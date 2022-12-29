Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Grand and Warsaw Avenue in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Grand and Warsaw Avenue in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with entrapment on Bridle Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with entrapment at 8275 Bridle Road in Anderson Township, near Eight Mile Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on W. North Bend Road in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on I-71 at Dorchester Avenue in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on I-71 at Dorchester Avenue in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on West Mitchell Avenue in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire on West Mitchell Avenue in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a crash on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash, with multiple victims reported, on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road. Use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked. Seek an alternate route or use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
Fox 19
1 person dies following crash on I-75 North near Norwood exit
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 North near the Norwood exit just after midnight Sunday morning, police said. Officers say the car went off the guardrail and crashed into a pole. It’s unclear who in the car died and how many people were...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Morning View on Madison Pike for reported crash with injuries
MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Crews responding to Morning View on Madison Pike for reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Elberon Avenue in Lower Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Elberon Avenue in Lower Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, possible injuries on Ross and Montgomery in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash, possible injuries, and a verbal altercation, on Ross and Montgomery in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Report of shots fired on Reading Road in Avondale, suspects fled
CINCINNATI — Police have responded to a report of shots fired at 3504 Reading Road in Avondale. Reportedly as many as three suspects, that have now fled the scene. Unknown injury status. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic...
WLWT 5
Report of several suspects assaulting male victim on Hawaiian Terrace
CINCINNATI — Report of several suspects assaulting male victim, who is on the ground, on Hawaiian Terrace in Mt. Airy. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Melbourne Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Melbourne Street in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at East Kemper Road and Century Boulevard in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at East Kemper Road and Century Boulevard in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to reports of an aggravated robbery on Tuxworth Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of an aggravated robbery on Tuxworth Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of reported shots fired on Main Street in Addyston
CINCINNATI — Police on scene of reported shots fired on Main Street in Addyston. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries, one person reportedly trapped on OH-123 in Morrow
MORROW, Ohio — Crash with injuries, one person reportedly trapped on OH-123 in Morrow. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Comments / 0