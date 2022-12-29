ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on W. North Bend Road in Carthage

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash, with multiple victims reported, on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road. Use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked. Seek an alternate route or use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

1 person dies following crash on I-75 North near Norwood exit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 North near the Norwood exit just after midnight Sunday morning, police said. Officers say the car went off the guardrail and crashed into a pole. It’s unclear who in the car died and how many people were...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of shots fired on Reading Road in Avondale, suspects fled

CINCINNATI — Police have responded to a report of shots fired at 3504 Reading Road in Avondale. Reportedly as many as three suspects, that have now fled the scene. Unknown injury status. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries, one person reportedly trapped on OH-123 in Morrow

MORROW, Ohio — Crash with injuries, one person reportedly trapped on OH-123 in Morrow. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
MORROW, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy