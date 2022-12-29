The 2023 appropriations government funding package includes more than $13 million for 15 community projects in Berks and Montgomery counties, U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 provides $1.7 trillion in discretionary funding for projects across the federal government. Also known as the Omnibus Spending Act, the bill includes all 12 FY 2023 appropriations bills, as well as emergency supplemental funding for responses to recent natural disasters and emergency resources to support Ukraine.

“Our budget reflect our values — and I’m thrilled this year’s budget included funding and legislation that will make a tangible difference in our communities,” Dean said. “I’m grateful we could secure these investments, and I look forward to working with our community partners in the new year to see this important work realized.”

The spending act includes $1.2 million for the Apprentice Training for the Electrical Industry, $500,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Norristown Renovation Expansion, $2.5 million for the Cross County Trail (CCT) Bridge Trail, and $1 million for the Habitat for Humanity Montgomery and Delaware Counties Hatfield II project.

Dean said the act also included three bills she introduced – the Public and Federally Assisted Housing Fire Safety Act that would require hardwired or tamper-resistant battery-powered smoke alarms in federally assisted housing; the Improving Access to Care and Treatment Act that increases the amount of time a physician may hold long-acting injectable buprenorphine; and the Valley Forge Park Realignment Permit and Promise Act that would allow the Secretary of the Interior to permit the safe movement of a natural gas pipeline segment in Valley Forge National Historical Park to a new location.

The post More than $13M for Berks, Montgomery counties FY23 appropriations, Rep. Dean says appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .