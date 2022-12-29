The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently provided Pennsylvania nearly $100 million in federal funding through the agency’s Public Health Infrastructure Grant Program.

The program aims to improve outcomes in other public health areas, accelerate public health preparedness and response to emerging health needs, and allow jurisdictions to address pressing needs.

The agency will allocate funding to 10 county and municipal health departments to support public health infrastructure.

Funding is available in three categories: health planning and equity, communications, and information technology, and other foundational capabilities; workforce development for the recruitment, hiring, and training public health professionals; and technology infrastructure to enhance interoperability of data systems to share information with local health departments and the public.

“In addition to focusing on public health workforce development efforts, we will be able to implement responsive and reliable data systems to help ensure the public is prepared for the future by accelerating prevention and preparedness efforts,” Dr. Denise Johnson, state acting secretary of health and physician general, said.

Johnson said the funding will support efforts to enhance staffing, health planning, and equity and data modernization efforts.

The federal American Rescue Plan Act supports the Public Health Infrastructure Grant Program.

There may be additional funding rounds.

The post CDC provides Pennsylvania with grants for health infrastructure appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .