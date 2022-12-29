ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

State’s 17th Congressional District to receive $15.2M through federal FY23 funding

By Melina Druga
Pennsylvania Business Report
Pennsylvania Business Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdEzk_0jxuNv4Z00

Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District will receive more than $15.2 million in federal funding through the $1.7 trillion Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Appropriations bill.

The funding will support 15 Community Project Funding requests.

“Once again, the people of PA-17 have had a say in how their federal tax dollars are spent,” U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) said. “As a community, we have prioritized jobs, infrastructure, children, and police. The people of our district are already working hard on these issues, and this federal money is a well-deserved investment in them.”

The projects include:

Moon Transportation Authority Market Place District Transportation Improvements will receive
$3.5 million.

The Beaver County Office of Planning and Redevelopment Brodhead Road Corridor Upgrade will receive $1.8 million.

The Allegheny Health Network for the First Steps and Beyond – Fourth Trimester Support program will receive $1.4 million.

The Kittanning Pike Flood Control project will receive $1 million.

The Scott Township Sanitary Sewer Repair Project will receive $999,999.

The Beaver County CTC Welding Lab Expansion and Upgrade will receive $995,000.

The Crafton Borough Broadhead Avenue Sewer Separation Project will receive $991,758.

The Municipality of Penn Hills Rodi Road Streetscape Phase 1 will receive $800,000.

McKees Rocks for Critical Parking for Downtown will receive $750,000.

The post State’s 17th Congressional District to receive $15.2M through federal FY23 funding appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania Business Report

520
Followers
346
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Pennsylvania Business Report, a publication of Macallan Communications, is your daily must-read source for news about the latest business and policy developments that serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the state of Pennsylvania. Our team of experienced journalists deliver topical articles on issues that shape the business climate and impact the wide array of industries and businesses operating in Pennsylvania today.

 https://www.pennbizreport.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy