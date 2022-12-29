State’s 17th Congressional District to receive $15.2M through federal FY23 funding

Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District will receive more than $15.2 million in federal funding through the $1.7 trillion Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Appropriations bill.

The funding will support 15 Community Project Funding requests.

“Once again, the people of PA-17 have had a say in how their federal tax dollars are spent,” U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) said. “As a community, we have prioritized jobs, infrastructure, children, and police. The people of our district are already working hard on these issues, and this federal money is a well-deserved investment in them.”

The projects include:

Moon Transportation Authority Market Place District Transportation Improvements will receive

$3.5 million.

The Beaver County Office of Planning and Redevelopment Brodhead Road Corridor Upgrade will receive $1.8 million.

The Allegheny Health Network for the First Steps and Beyond – Fourth Trimester Support program will receive $1.4 million.

The Kittanning Pike Flood Control project will receive $1 million.

The Scott Township Sanitary Sewer Repair Project will receive $999,999.

The Beaver County CTC Welding Lab Expansion and Upgrade will receive $995,000.

The Crafton Borough Broadhead Avenue Sewer Separation Project will receive $991,758.

The Municipality of Penn Hills Rodi Road Streetscape Phase 1 will receive $800,000.

McKees Rocks for Critical Parking for Downtown will receive $750,000.

