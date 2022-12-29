Doyle: Omnibus spending act contains $33M for 18th District projects

U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Penn) said the Omnibus federal spending package would include more than $33 million in community project funding for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 will provide $1.7 trillion in discretionary funding for 12 appropriations bills for Fiscal Year 2023, officials said. The bill includes $800 billion in non-defense funding, a $68 billion (9.3 percent) increase over last year, as well as $858 billion in defense funding.

“I’m very proud to have secured funding for our district in this bill,” Doyle said. “These investments will create jobs in Allegheny County, make us healthier, and strengthen our communities.”

The funding in H.R. 2167 has items specific to the 18th District, including $750,000 for ACTION-housing to build affordable housing on the Westinghouse Atom Smasher site, $3.2 million for ALCOSAN to reduce sewer overflows into local waterways, $4 million for the Braddock Carnegie Library Restoration and $1 million for Pittsburgh to provide overdose support service to residents.

The spending bill also allocates $7 million to Pittsburgh so the city can remove 10 sets of steps and $5 million for the Pittsburgh Regional Transit office to renovate the Station Square Transit station. The bill appropriates $2 million for Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard to house homeless vets.

Doyle’s office said the government funding package will create good-paying jobs, grow opportunities for the middle class and small businesses, and provide a lifeline for working families.

