Victor Wembanyama Criticizes NBA Teams Taking To Draft Him

Victor Wembanyama sent a message to teams that are tanking to have a better chance to draft him.

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama has already become one of the biggest stories in the NBA this season. The young Frenchman proved that he's the real deal during a mini-tour a couple of months ago. His team clashed with the G League Ignite in two matches that showed how incredible Wenbanyama is and can be.

Ever since that moment, everybody was in awe of him, praising and hyping him up ahead of his imminent arrival at the NBA. Wemby has become the most prized prospect in the NBA in a while, and many teams could be tanking to try to get a bigger advantage to land the young center.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver already warned teams against this , saying that everybody needs to compete and put up the biggest effort to get wins. This is the way it should be, but some teams are simply that bad and can't stop losing.

Victor Wembanyama Isn't Happy With Teams Trying To Get Advantage To Draft Him

Still, Wembanyama has also issued a warning about this, criticizing teams that tank in order to have a better shot at drafting him. The 2023 NBA Draft is already a war, but Wembanyama is trying to put water on that fire. Talking with Le Parisien (via Basket News ), the teenager had this to say:

"Tanking? It's a weird strategy," Wembanyama addressed the issue. "I find it unreasonable, and I try not to think about it. I also heard that the NBA considered changing a few rules for me, but that doesn't concern me."

He also talked about the players he admired growing up, and some of them are going to be his rivals next season.

"NBA is the best [product] in my sport. Over the years, I have admired a lot of players. When I was younger, it was Allen Iverson. Around 12-13 years old, it was Russell Westbrook. After, there was [Stephen] Curry, [Kevin] Durant, and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. I know many stars have said good things about me, but it never crossed my mind," Wembanyama said.

He reveals that he feels great getting all the compliments he gets, but the ones from NBA players aren't those that he appreciates the most. He admits that seeing people like Michael Douglas talking about him is really great. Recently, Travis Scott went to Paris to see Wemby , and they had a good time after the player won another game.

It's still unclear which team will have the No. 1 overall pick next season, but Wembanyama appears to be ready for any challenge.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.