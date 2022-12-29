Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV’s Sparks in the Park lights the night
Threats of rain failed to dampen the day at Gainesville’s Sparks in the Park event on Saturday night as citizens packed Depot Park to celebrate the new year. The event started with DJ Dad Jokes mixing music and, well, dad jokes on the hill, from the Cupid Shuffle to Let It Go, and ended with a fireworks display over the main pond.
flaglernewsweekly.com
NYE: No Fireworks in European Village? Check Out What IS Happening
PALM COAST, Fla. (Dec. 31, 2022) While crowds won’t be treated to fireworks over European Village at midnight tonight, as is tradition for hundreds of Palm Coast residents, the Village will have other fun activities going on according to the businesses ready to welcome revelers. Make Memories:. What Some...
WCJB
North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations
NCFL, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses, restaurants and bars are gearing up for celebrations, as New Year’s Eve is just days away. In Ocala, the First Night New Years event will take place on Saturday. Guests can enjoy activities, performances, and exhibits that will take place around Tuscawilla Park, in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
TEDxGainesville returns with third annual event
TEDxGainesville will premiere its third annual presentation around the theme of “Roots” on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Wooly Event Hall. Doors open at 4 p.m. at the 20 North Main St. location. “TEDx events use themes as a means to individualize and curate their content,” Tom Puketza,...
Clay County New Year’s Eve: Best spots to watch fireworks
New Year's Eve is Saturday, Dec. 31 and there are several large fireworks displays scheduled near Clay County for residents to attend free of charge. New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations will occur the night of Dec. 31 (Saturday).Photo byBryan LopezonUnsplash.
New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
WCJB
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
jacksonvillemag.com
Detour Through Downtown Starke
Since opening in 2019, a bypass around Starke, Florida on US 301 has saved travelers about 5 minutes on their drive. But for those with enough patience to bypass the bypass, Downtown Starke’s historic Call Street is a great place to get out and take a stroll. When you...
villages-news.com
The Villages provides information about New Year’s holiday trash collection
The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the New Year’s holiday:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. Community...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Quiltathon creates quilts for homeless
The Tree City Quilters Guild organized a Days for Girls quiltatahon on Friday with the quilts going to the homeless. The group met at Wesley United Methodist Church in Gainesville and laid out five quilts and, when completed, will be given to the GRACE Marketplace shelter in January.
The Jacksonville Humane Society celebrates the new year with free pet adoptions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is ringing in 2023 by offering free pet adoptions during their “New Year, New Pet” adoption special this Saturday, New Year’s Eve and Sunday, New Year’s Day, at their adoption center located at 8464 Beach Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
‘It’s not an easy day’: Celestial Farms says goodbye, animals will be rehomed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celestial Farms on Jacksonville’s Northside said a very difficult and emotional goodbye to its many visitors Friday. The animal sanctuary, on Duval Road, is officially closed, after fighting to stay afloat for years. Celestial Farms helped abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals -- and also...
WJCL
Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river
A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
WCJB
Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jacksonville
Jacksonville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Jacksonville.
villages-news.com
7. Residents outraged at paying for replacement of windmill and water tower at Brownwood
Residents were outraged when they learned the 10-year-old windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square were rotting – and they would have the pleasure of paying to replace the purely decorative structures. It was the No. 7 story in The Villages in 2022. The windmill and water tower...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Santa Fe advances to Hitchcock’s title game
The Hitchcock’s Challenge at Santa Fe High School was just that, a challenge, prior to the 4-day boys basketball tournament in Alachua. The Legacy Park Multipurpose Center flooded so all games were moved to the Raiders’ home floor. Two teams dropped out to bring the field from 16...
mainstreetdailynews.com
I-75 New Year’s Eve accident claims 1, injures 3
One Ocala teen died and three others are in critical condition following a single-vehicle accident at the I-75 Archer exit offramp in Gainesville on Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 17-year-old Ocala female was driving a sedan and the accident occurred at the 384 mile marker on I-75 at 10:48 p.m. No details were given on how the vehicle lost control or in which direction it went off the Archer exit ramp.
FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
WCJB
Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
