mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV’s Sparks in the Park lights the night

Threats of rain failed to dampen the day at Gainesville’s Sparks in the Park event on Saturday night as citizens packed Depot Park to celebrate the new year. The event started with DJ Dad Jokes mixing music and, well, dad jokes on the hill, from the Cupid Shuffle to Let It Go, and ended with a fireworks display over the main pond.
GAINESVILLE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

NYE: No Fireworks in European Village? Check Out What IS Happening

PALM COAST, Fla. (Dec. 31, 2022) While crowds won’t be treated to fireworks over European Village at midnight tonight, as is tradition for hundreds of Palm Coast residents, the Village will have other fun activities going on according to the businesses ready to welcome revelers. Make Memories:. What Some...
PALM COAST, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations

NCFL, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses, restaurants and bars are gearing up for celebrations, as New Year’s Eve is just days away. In Ocala, the First Night New Years event will take place on Saturday. Guests can enjoy activities, performances, and exhibits that will take place around Tuscawilla Park, in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

TEDxGainesville returns with third annual event

TEDxGainesville will premiere its third annual presentation around the theme of “Roots” on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Wooly Event Hall. Doors open at 4 p.m. at the 20 North Main St. location. “TEDx events use themes as a means to individualize and curate their content,” Tom Puketza,...
First Coast News

New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
GAINESVILLE, FL
jacksonvillemag.com

Detour Through Downtown Starke

Since opening in 2019, a bypass around Starke, Florida on US 301 has saved travelers about 5 minutes on their drive. But for those with enough patience to bypass the bypass, Downtown Starke’s historic Call Street is a great place to get out and take a stroll. When you...
STARKE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Quiltathon creates quilts for homeless

The Tree City Quilters Guild organized a Days for Girls quiltatahon on Friday with the quilts going to the homeless. The group met at Wesley United Methodist Church in Gainesville and laid out five quilts and, when completed, will be given to the GRACE Marketplace shelter in January.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WJCL

Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river

A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Santa Fe advances to Hitchcock’s title game

The Hitchcock’s Challenge at Santa Fe High School was just that, a challenge, prior to the 4-day boys basketball tournament in Alachua. The Legacy Park Multipurpose Center flooded so all games were moved to the Raiders’ home floor. Two teams dropped out to bring the field from 16...
SANTA FE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

I-75 New Year’s Eve accident claims 1, injures 3

One Ocala teen died and three others are in critical condition following a single-vehicle accident at the I-75 Archer exit offramp in Gainesville on Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 17-year-old Ocala female was driving a sedan and the accident occurred at the 384 mile marker on I-75 at 10:48 p.m. No details were given on how the vehicle lost control or in which direction it went off the Archer exit ramp.
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
GRANDIN, FL
WCJB

Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
