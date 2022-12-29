Don’t need another increase she just gave us one last year. Rates are high enough as it is people can’t even afford to eat and you’re wanting us to pay more for our electricity? Give everybody a break and don’t even think about it.
people are having a enough time keeping up with bills as is its especially hard on elderly and disabled but these big companies don't care their making out like bandit s and yet Biden says inflation is easing when its clearly not
we don't need another increase how is that benefits customers why should we have to pay for anything extra that they are doing. we are already paying too damn much and they are being allowed to raise it every yeah what is going on here! we need a payment reduction not an increase. we don't want it.they need to stop donating money every year and then STICKING to the customers. we need to know why the increase are they having to chase flash to get energy now
