ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Rockslides cleared from Highway 1 in Monterey County

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPr3q_0jxuKcRN00

First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday morning 02:41

BIG SUR -- With another potent winter storm system bearing down on Northern California Thursday, Caltrans crews were keeping a wary eye on the rocky cliffs along Highway 1 for potential rockslides.

Highway maintenance workers were able to clear rock and debris along Highway1 south of the Paul's Slide area near Nacimiento-Ferguson Road in Monterey County Thursday morning.

The hillsides have become saturated and unstable after an Cat. 4 atmospheric river storm dumped more than 3 inches of rain on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtSUJ_0jxuKcRN00
highway 1 rockslide caltrans photo

The highway was fully open in both directions, but crews will be monitoring of conditions throughout the weekend as another Cat. 4 atmospheric river was set to arrive early Saturday.

highway 1 rockslide caltrans photo

It will be the second time in a week that a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river was taking aim at the Bay Area. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for already swollen streams and saturated hillsides in the region.

The weather service watch goes into effect on Friday evening and will remain in place until Saturday night.

"A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California now through New Years Eve day," forecasters warned. "While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding."

And then a bigger event is expected Friday night.

"An initial wave of moisture will make its way inland over the Pacific Northwest and parts of California Friday with a potent atmospheric river following on its heel for the end of the week," the weather service said. "Moderate to heavy precipitation is expected along with heavy mountain snow. Most of the potential impacts are anticipated across central/northern California and parts of southwest Oregon where rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are forecast through early this weekend."

"These amounts may lead to scattered instances of flash flooding, especially near recent burn scars where terrain is most susceptible to rapid runoff."

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz to close for debris removal

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Caltrans District 5 announced that all Northbound Lanes on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will be closing at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon for debris removal from San Lorenzo River. According to CHP Santa Cruz, The closure will north of Highway 17 and just south of River Street. Caltrans said The post Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz to close for debris removal appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding

FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

Alert: Flooding occurring in North San Benito County

This flood warning information has been provided by the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 31 at 7:36 pm. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office sent the following alert about “minor flood warning” on Dec. 31. It stated, “We have surface flooding in the 6000 block of San Felipe Rd in North San Benito County.”
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼

PINNACLES, Calif. (KION-TV) Saturday evening at 10:49 p.m., an earthquake registering 4.0 shook parts of south Monterey County. This, after a 3.2 magnitude struck the same area at 10:19 p.m. The 4.0 quake’s epicenter was 6 miles NW of Pinnacles, with a depth of 2.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). There are The post Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼ appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

National Weather Service issues flood watch

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito County and the Valley for Dec. 30-31 from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the advisory, a series of systems brought rain to Northern and Central California starting Dec. 29 and continuing through New Year’s Eve day.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

People asked to shelter in their homes in Watsonville due to flooding￼

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Flooding has forced a reverse 911 call to people living along the Bridge Street area in Watsonville, according to the Watsonville Police Department. Police are asking people in that area to shelter in their homes because of the flood water on the streets. Crews are working to reduce water levels on the street, The post People asked to shelter in their homes in Watsonville due to flooding￼ appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Department of Parks and Recreations said a 72-year-old man died after a tree fell on him Saturday. At 1:30 p.m. a 911 call came in about a man under a fallen tree at Lighthouse Field State Beach, said police. State Parks First Responders, Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz The post Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville residents warned of possible flooding

WATSONVILLE—Santa Cruz County has issued a flood advisory for three evacuation zones along Corralitos and Salsipuedes creeks. The Pajaro River is not at risk of flooding, County officials say. The warning is in effect for zone PAJ-E026, which is north of Wagner Avenue, south of Minto and Holohan roads...
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

Wind advisory issued for Dec. 31

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Dec. 31 from 4 a.m to 1 p.m. for San Benito County and the Central Coast. According to the advisory, south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. “Gusty winds could blow around unsecured...
sfstandard.com

A Day of Atmospheric River Calamities Was Just the Tip of the Iceberg

Tuesday was full of storm-created surprises as the atmospheric river starts its run. A San Ramon sporting goods store’s roof collapsed. Monstrous waves with 20-foot crests are crashing against the coast in Marin County. Flooding slowed morning commutes creating a 3-mile backup on the Highway 101 in Monterey County.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river

APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire causes significant damage to business in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they were first to arrive at a fire Saturday morning. The fire had spread from a tent to three others against the rear of a building on Industrial Street and Terven Avenue. Officers said the fire also spread to the building causing "significant damage," per Salinas Police. Officers evacuated The post Fire causes significant damage to business in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
105K+
Followers
28K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy