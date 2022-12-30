Soccer-Reaction to the death of Pele from around the world

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. Following are reactions to his death from around the world:

FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO

"His legacy is impossible to summarise in words.

"To his family and friends, to CBF (Brazilian football federation), to Brazil and to all football fans who loved him so much, I express my sincere condolences.

"Today, we all mourn the loss of the physical presence of our dear Pele, but he achieved immortality a long time ago and therefore he will be with us for eternity."

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pele's rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible. Today, (first lady) Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him."

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento is a remarkable son of the Brazilian people. Thanks to his unique talent and his bewitching game, football became the favourite sport of millions of people around the world, including in Russia. I will always keep the best memory of him."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

"Pele was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him."

UEFA PRESIDENT ALEKSANDER CEFERIN

"He was the first global superstar of the game and, thanks to achievements on and off the field, he played a pioneering role in football's rise to become the world's most popular sport. He will be greatly missed."

ACTOR SYLVESTER STALLONE, PELE'S CO-STAR IN "ESCAPE TO VICTORY"

"Pele The Great! Rest in peace! This was a good man."

ARGENTINA CAPTAIN LIONEL MESSI

"Rest in peace, Pele."

ARGENTINA PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ

"One of the greatest footballers in history has left us. We will always remember those years when Pele dazzled the world with his skills. A big hug to his family and to the people of Brazil who will carry him in their hearts."

GERMANY WORLD CUP WINNER FRANZ BECKENBAUER

"Football lost the greatest in its history today - and I lost a unique friend. Football will be yours forever. Rest in peace Pele."

BARCELONA MANAGER AND FORMER SPAIN INTERNATIONAL XAVI HERNANDEZ

"I think he marked an entire generation. Everyone wanted to be Pele. Like Maradona, like Messi, they are players who have made history and they become legends when they go."

GARY LINEKER, 1986 WORLD CUP TOP SCORER

"Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. Three times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he'll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele"

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH

"With Pele's passing, the world has lost a great sporting icon. As I could experience myself, he was a true believer in the Olympic values and a proud carrier of the Olympic flame. It was a privilege to present the Olympic Order to him."

PORTUGAL STRIKER CRISTIANO RONALDO, ON INSTAGRAM

"My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere 'goodbye' to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always."

FRANCE STRIKER KYLIAN MBAPPE, ON TWITTER

"The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING."

CROATIA SOCCER CAPTAIN LUKA MODRIC

"O Rei. One of the greatest of all time. You will be a legend forever. RIP Pele."

FORMER ENGLAND PLAYER GEOFF HURST

"I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you."

MANCHESTER UNITED

"Rest in peace, Pele. Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world."

LIVERPOOL

"A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele."

REAL MADRID

"Real Madrid C.F., its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of world football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, one of the greatest players of all time.

"Real Madrid would like to express its condolences to his family, his loved ones, his clubs, the Brazilian Confederation and all football fans in Brazil and around the world."

BARCELONA

"Barca deeply regrets the death of 'Rei' Pele, one of the greatest players of all time. With him, football became greater. May he rest in peace."

UNESCO

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pele. We extend our condolences to the Brazilian people and the football family. Pele was @UNESCO Champion for Sport since 1994 and worked relentlessly to promote sport as a tool for peace. He will be greatly missed."

FRANCE COACH DIDIER DESCHAMPS

"With the passing of Pele, football has lost one of its most beautiful legends, if not the most beautiful. Like all legends, the King seemed immortal. It made people dream and continued to make generations and generations of fans of our sport."

FORMER TENNIS WORLD NUMBER ONE ROGER FEDERER

"Thank you for inspiring millions of sports fans and athletes. I count myself so fortunate to have met you and gotten a chance to learn and look up to you. You were one of the first true global sporting icons. Rest in peace King Pele."

MULTIPLE OLYMPIC SPRINT CHAMPION USAIN BOLT

"A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele."

MULTIPLE FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPION LEWIS HAMILTON

"Lost a legend today. Thank you for sharing your talent, genius and love with us. @Pele's legacy will inspire us forever and always."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"The game. The king. Eternity."

For reactions from Brazil, see here

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.