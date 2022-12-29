Read full article on original website
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Pele's 100-year-old mother is 'unaware' the Brazil football legend has died, his sister claims
Celeste, who has just turned 100 and is looked after by daughter Maria Lucia do Nascimento, has not been told about her son's death. Pele celebrated her recent birthday in a post online.
What made Pelé so great
Born into poverty -- he used to kick a grapefruit around Brazil's Minas Gerais state -- Pelé finished his career as arguably soccer's greatest ever player.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair
Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
PWMania
Three WWE Stars Possibly Turning Heel
A WWE SmackDown stable appears to be preparing for a heel turn. On this week’s SmackDown, a backstage segment aired with Hit Row hanging out with some of the other wrestlers. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Mace, and Mansoor all made jokes about Top Dolla’s top rope blunder during last week’s show.
Adele proclaims her love for Lionel Messi in Vegas concert
Adele is tuning in to the World Cup, like everyone else. In one of her concerts at the Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas, Adele shared how much she loved Lionel Messi with some of her South American fans. RELATED: Adele revealed the right way to...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
Popculture
Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With New Soccer Team, Will Make $75 Million Per Year
Cristiano Ronaldo has a new soccer team. The Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr announced on Friday they have signed the soccer superstar. According to ESPN, Ronaldo signed a contract through the summer of 2020 and is expected to receive $75 million per year. This comes after Ronaldo controversially left Manchester United.
Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59
A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
Pelé was the world’s greatest soccer player — and, apparently, lover
When Pelé ended his legendary, game-changing soccer career at the Meadowlands in 1977, he went out with a special rallying cry. Having played half the game for his final team, the New York Cosmos, and half for Santos, the Brazilian club that saw him become a superstar, Pelé said to the capacity crowd: “Love is more important than what we can take in life.” Then he got them to chant with him: “Love, love, love.” On and off the field, Pelé was all about sharing the love. Last year, the icon — who passed away Thursday at age 82 — said that he had...
Pele the brilliant and beloved icon who never had a bad word for anyone… except, perhaps, Diego Maradona
A LONG-RUNNING spat with Diego Maradona, ham acting in Escape to Victory and even adverts for Viagra. Ask anyone under the age of 50 what they actually remember about Pele and these are the likely themes. Not that we weren’t fully aware of his majesty as a player. Anybody...
TODAY.com
Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to 'eternal king' Pelé after Brazilian soccer legend's death
Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to one of the greatest players of all time following the death of Brazilian icon Pelé. Ronaldo, 37, who is considered one of the greatest players in soccer history himself, remembered the "eternal king" Pelé in an Instagram post on Dec. 29 following Pelé's death at 82 from cancer.
A look back at Pelé’s life and extraordinary stardom as one of soccer’s greatest players
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé died Thursday at the age of 82. “CBS Mornings” takes a look back at his life and extraordinary stardom as one of soccer’s greatest players and the only man to ever win three World Cup titles.
MMAmania.com
Video: UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett beats up internet troll in gym
Paddy Pimblett may be catching some heat for his lackluster performance against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 earlier this month, but the English fighter is still good enough to beat the crap out of any unsuspecting internet troll. As Pimblett continues to grow his UFC stock as one of the...
Sports World Reacts To Longtime Wrestling Announcer's Death
The sports world is mourning the death of a longtime wrestling announcer this weekend. Don West, a longtime wrestling announcer known most for his work with TNA, died at the age of 59. He passed away following a tough battle with cancer. The sports world is mourning his death this...
Magnus Carlsen becomes triple world champion for the third time in his career
Magnus Carlsen won both the World Rapid and World Blitz chess titles in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the latest landmark of his glittering career.
