CBS Chicago

Three rescued from Hancock Center elevator stuck near 44th floor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elevator got stuck Saturday in the Hancock Center in Chicago, forcing firefighters to rescue three people, including one man in a wheelchair. It happened around 3 p.m. near the 44th floor. The elevator wound up stuck between floors, making it a tricky rescue operation. Those three people wound up being stuck in the elevator for three hours before firefighters could complete the rescue. No one was hurt. 
CHICAGO, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Rocco

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is looking to ring in the new year with a new family. Rocco is a stocky 4-year-old 89lb Mastiff/Terrier mix. Adorably unaware of his size, Rocco always wants to be by your side. Or, even better, in your lap. Loving and loyal, this pup enjoys cuddling on the couch, playing fetch, and greeting you at the door with unbridled enthusiasm. Rocco might be your new best bud if you live in a pet-free, single-family home with a fenced yard.Rocco's adoption fees are waived today as part of PAWS Chicago's "New Year New Friend" adoption event! Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today. Walk-ins are also welcome. PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center is open today from noon to 5 p.m.Looking to make a year-end charitable gift?  All gifts made to PAWS Chicago today will be matched thanks to a generous donor!  Make your donation at pawschicago.org.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After a stressful travel week, some good news

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Travelers are also looking to the future with the new year just around the corner.CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports from Midway International with some encouraging stories to wrap up 2022 and normalcy is back for travelers just in time for the New Year. After hearing so many awful travel stories this week, CBS 2 decided to look for a good one. "Yeah, we've heard some horror stories listening to the radio, watching the news," said one passenger.After a week full of canceled flights, good news can still travel through Midway. A Southwest passenger with positivity has been hard to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men shot in Stoney Island Park home overnight

CHICAGO — Two men were reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the Stoney Island Park neighborhood Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots being fired at the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

First babies of 2023 born at Chicago-area hospitals

CHICAGO - Advocate Health Care welcomed the first babies of 2023. About 30 minutes after midnight, Aalora Vyas was born weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces to Lopa and Aashish Vyas at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to the hospital. She was 18 inches long, the hospital said. She will soon live in Lemont with her mom, dad and big brother.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo's 24-year-old giraffe Etana dies

CHICAGO -- A 24-year-old giraffe at the Lincoln Park Zoo died Thursday. The giraffe, named Etana, had been monitored extensively by veterinary staff for cumulative age-related issues since 2017, according to a statement from the zoo on Friday. Etana had reached an acute change in her health and passed away...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform

CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

CNN

