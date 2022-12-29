Read full article on original website
Terrifying moments for a Chicago woman when four men appear out of nowhere with guns.
Keturah Johnson says she hasn't been out of the house in three days. She has no physical injuries, but she’s emotionally scarred and wants others- especially women who are alone- to watch out!. On Monday about 2pm, Keturah dropped her 18 month old off at her daughter's father’s on...
cwbchicago.com
73-year-old man badly beaten and robbed after interrupting a package thief in Lakeview
Chicago — A 73-year-old Lakeview man remains hospitalized after he was severely beaten and robbed, apparently while confronting a package thief in his apartment building, according to Chicago police and a source. It happened around 8:30 Thursday morning in the 700 block of West California Terrace, a short, gated...
Three rescued from Hancock Center elevator stuck near 44th floor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elevator got stuck Saturday in the Hancock Center in Chicago, forcing firefighters to rescue three people, including one man in a wheelchair. It happened around 3 p.m. near the 44th floor. The elevator wound up stuck between floors, making it a tricky rescue operation. Those three people wound up being stuck in the elevator for three hours before firefighters could complete the rescue. No one was hurt.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
kmyu.tv
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
PAWS Pet of the Week: Rocco
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is looking to ring in the new year with a new family. Rocco is a stocky 4-year-old 89lb Mastiff/Terrier mix. Adorably unaware of his size, Rocco always wants to be by your side. Or, even better, in your lap. Loving and loyal, this pup enjoys cuddling on the couch, playing fetch, and greeting you at the door with unbridled enthusiasm. Rocco might be your new best bud if you live in a pet-free, single-family home with a fenced yard.Rocco's adoption fees are waived today as part of PAWS Chicago's "New Year New Friend" adoption event! Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today. Walk-ins are also welcome. PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center is open today from noon to 5 p.m.Looking to make a year-end charitable gift? All gifts made to PAWS Chicago today will be matched thanks to a generous donor! Make your donation at pawschicago.org.
After a stressful travel week, some good news
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Travelers are also looking to the future with the new year just around the corner.CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports from Midway International with some encouraging stories to wrap up 2022 and normalcy is back for travelers just in time for the New Year. After hearing so many awful travel stories this week, CBS 2 decided to look for a good one. "Yeah, we've heard some horror stories listening to the radio, watching the news," said one passenger.After a week full of canceled flights, good news can still travel through Midway. A Southwest passenger with positivity has been hard to...
Don’t Celebrate NYE in NYC – Illinois Has One of the Best Places
It may be too late to fly to NYC to celebrate the new year (who wants to fly right now anyway). You're in luck, one of Illinois; cities was just named one of the best places to ring in the new year. My New Year"s Eve partying days are far...
Frightening Video Shows Armed Robbers Threaten Chicago Food Truck Customers
Watch the video here.
2 men shot in Stoney Island Park home overnight
CHICAGO — Two men were reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the Stoney Island Park neighborhood Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots being fired at the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
cwbchicago.com
5 charged with attempted murder for ‘straight-up beating’ of Red Line passenger in downtown Chicago
Chicago — Five men viciously beat, stomped, and kicked a man, leaving him seriously injured, after he asked them to stop blocking the doors on a Red Line car, preventing the train from moving and delaying his commute to work, prosecutors said Friday. One of the accused men is...
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
Women, dog kicked off Amtrak train in viral video
It happened after officials say their small dog — a Pomeranian — was disturbing other riders
‘I’ll kill you’: Video shows food truck robbery in Logan Square
CHICAGO — It was a frightening start to work Wednesday for employees at Bearse Manufacturing Company in Logan Square. Just before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, an employee named Irma was stopping to get something to eat at a food truck parked in the 3800 block of West Cortland. Moments later, a dark car pulled up and […]
Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
First babies of 2023 born at Chicago-area hospitals
CHICAGO - Advocate Health Care welcomed the first babies of 2023. About 30 minutes after midnight, Aalora Vyas was born weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces to Lopa and Aashish Vyas at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to the hospital. She was 18 inches long, the hospital said. She will soon live in Lemont with her mom, dad and big brother.
ABC7 Chicago
Lincoln Park Zoo's 24-year-old giraffe Etana dies
CHICAGO -- A 24-year-old giraffe at the Lincoln Park Zoo died Thursday. The giraffe, named Etana, had been monitored extensively by veterinary staff for cumulative age-related issues since 2017, according to a statement from the zoo on Friday. Etana had reached an acute change in her health and passed away...
fox32chicago.com
5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
