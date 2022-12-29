Boston Catholics have joined others around the world in mourning Pope Emeritus Benedict, who died Saturday at the age of 95. "In all of my personal interactions with Pope Benedict XVI, I found him to be an engaged leader, thoughtful in his decisions and always committed to the mission of the Church. I am very appreciative of the confidence he showed in me when he made me a Cardinal in 2006 and his ongoing support and pastoral care for the Archdiocese of Boston," Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley said in a statement.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO