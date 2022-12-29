The best thing to do is fire the WHOLE staff and start over from too to bottom everyone and with the new staff make sure that they have experience and don't just hire people with absolutely no kind of drug councilling I know have hired people that are addicts or "ex" addicts but being an ex addict doesn't qualify a person as being experienced in helping others to stop using come you guys let's get it together and be more responsible, because right now you all are the big part of the problem instead of being the solution it is now accountability time
This place is a no good rehab! I took my brother out after he told me everything that was going on in there! Easy for patients to get drugs. Too much to type but if you care for your family member avoid this place.
