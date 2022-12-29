'He was an angel in our community.' These are the stories of the victims of the Buffalo blizzard

Read full article on original website
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Buffalo woman, 22, dies in blizzard after sending chilling final video to family on way home from work
A 22-year-old woman has died in the historic Buffalo blizzard after she sent a chilling final video to her family on her way home from work.Anndel Taylor was driving home on Friday afternoon when her car became stranded in the snow.She remained trapped inside the car for around 18 hours while Winter Storm Elliot raged on all around her, her family said.During those terrifying hours, the 22-year-old told her family members she was “scared” and sent two chilling videos capturing the extreme blizzard blowing around her.The first video, sent to her family group chat at around 4.15pm ET on...
Woman hailed as "angel" for saving elderly man during Buffalo winter storm
Sha'Kyra Aughtry is being called an "angel" on social media for saving 64-year-old Joe White during the powerful blizzard in Buffalo, New York. Yvonne White, Joe's sister, shares her reaction to Sha'Kyra's generosity on CBS News.
Man, 26, Dies Days Before Birth of First Child After Going Out for Milk in Blizzard: 'An Angel'
Abdul Sharifu, who earned the nickname "911" for his willingness to help others, was found lying in the snow on Christmas Eve after he left his Buffalo, N.Y., home for supplies A 26-year-old man died just days before the birth of his first child after he ventured out into blizzard conditions for supplies. Abdul Sharifu of Buffalo, N.Y., left his home on Christmas Eve after he was asked by a friend to retrieve milk for her baby, his family members told NBC affiliate WGRZ. Despite the vicious weather...
TMZ.com
Bryan Kohberger's Family Breaks Silence As 'Black Sheep' Background Surfaces
The Idaho murder suspect's family is urging the public to refrain from judgment, and to presume he's innocent -- this as more info about his background starts to surface, including the notion he was a black sheep in his field of study ... understanding the criminal mind. A statement by...
Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff
Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
smithmountainlake.com
Homes on Lake Erie were encased in ice as blizzard whipped frigid waves onshore
Lakefront homes in Ontario were encased in a thick, spiky coat of ice after last weekend's blizzard whipped frigid waves on shore. Residents of the Fort Erie community, coincidentally named Crystal Beach, said the waves were crashing over their Lake Erie break wall during the storm. "Then the water has...
BBC
Niagara Falls: Ice from US storms turns iconic falls into winter spectacle
Chunks of ice and snow-capped rocks could be seen at the base of the Niagara Falls after a huge winter storm swept over the US and Canada. Plunging temperatures over the Christmas period transformed the waterfalls into a wintry sight to behold. The blizzard caused huge disruption across North America,...
Incredible photos show homes on Lake Erie encased in ice following holiday blizzard
Looking eerily like a snowy scene from the movie "Frozen," waterfront homes in the aptly-named Crystal Beach were encased in ice following a blizzard that pummeled the area over the holiday weekend. The community is located in Fort Erie, a town adjacent to Lake Erie in Ontario, Canada. The National...
Niagara Falls Almost Entirely Frozen After Devastating Winter Storm, Shocking Photos Show
Devastatingly cold temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and relentless snowfall slammed multiple regions of the United States over the holiday weekend. However, few regions experienced as heavy a blow as New England and western New York specifically. Bordering the Empire State is iconic Niagara Falls. While these stunning waterfalls pack a heavy, constant flow—part of what draws in more than 8 million visitors annually—NY’s most deadly storm in 50 years proved cold enough to leave the natural wonder almost entirely frozen.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
10 South Korean tourists were stranded in a blizzard near Buffalo. They spent 2 nights in a stranger's home, cooking and watching football.
When a van carrying tourists from South Korea got stuck in the snow near Buffalo, New York, a kindhearted neighbor offered to host the visitors.
WATCH: Partially Frozen Niagara Falls Creates Stunning ‘Snowscape’ After Blizzard
In this viral video, Niagara Falls created a stunning “snowscape” after the blizzard in western New York. This footage was captured on December 27th, and NowThisNews shared a video on Twitter. The thirty-second clip features drone footage of the falls with a ‘winter wonderland’ effect. In the clip,...
Man Found Frozen to Death During Historic Winter Storm: Details
Over the past few days, a massive “once-in-a-generation” winter storm rolled over the United States. 200 million Americans found themselves under a weather advisory. Temperatures dropped to record levels in several places. At the same time, snow piled to record heights in other states. For several Americans, power outages, rolling blackouts, and halted holiday travel compounded the woes of the unprecedented severe weather. However, others saw much worse. The storm claimed several lives across the country.
Strongest Storm in a Generation for New York on Christmas Weekend
While New York state and surrounding states will get a break from the wind, rain and snow for the next two days, that all changes by Thursday, as we will likely see a historic storm for the Christmas holiday. There's a major winter storm coming to much of the United...
Sports Reporter Mark Woodley Forced To Cover Storm, Goes Viral For Blizzard Of Complaints
"Tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier," the sportscaster-turned-weather reporter said.
Photos of ice-covered piers and homes hit by the deadly blizzard look like something out of a sci-fi movie
Winter storm Elliott dumped four feet of snow on Buffalo, New York, over Christmas weekend, in what has been called a "blizzard of the century."
US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50
The monster storm that killed dozens in the United States over the Christmas weekend continued to inflict misery on New York state and air travelers nationwide Tuesday, as stories emerged of families trapped for days during the "blizzard of the century." - 'Worst Christmas' - US President Joe Biden on Monday approved an emergency declaration for New York state, freeing up funds to help it recover from the disaster.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
