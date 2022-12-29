Read full article on original website
Mississippi legislators: Education, infrastructure, healthcare, income tax break among top priorities for 2023
The 2023 Regular Session of the Mississippi Legislature begins very shortly after the New Year holiday, at noon on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. With the session so close on the horizon, we asked legislators representing Adams County their take on a few hot-button topics, starting with what their priorities are for this session.
Mississippi residents can carry their driver’s licenses on their phones with Mississippi Mobile ID
Mississippi residents can now carry their state-issued ID on their phones. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has partnered with IDEMIA, the world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider, to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents. Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license that will allow...
WDAM-TV
Growth of computer science across the state
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After seeing massive growth in the initial stages of the 2022-2023 school year, Gov. Tate Reeves is calling for Mississippi to allocate $1 million to computer science initiatives at the upcoming session. According to a post made by Reeves on social media, Mississippi saw a...
copiahmonitor.com
MTK thanks legislators for their continued support
Mississippi state legislators were invited to attend an appreciation brunch Dec. 6 for their past support of the Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to build and maintain Mississippi’s first and only year-round fully handicap-accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs.
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
WLOX
Representative Jeffrey Hulum III shares thoughts for the future of Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - State Representative Jeffrey Hulum III aims to tackle issues across the state as legislators prepare for session in the new year. Making plans for the Magnolia State, State Representative Jeffrey Hulum III enters his freshman year as a state leader with high hopes for Mississippi. “We...
wxxv25.com
Lottery is a big win for Mississippi
You may have noticed old roads being paved or new school books, or laptops, for your children, but did you know the lottery may have paid for it?. The state highway fund was created when the lottery law was passed in 2018. The first 80 million dollars in proceeds from the lottery is allocated to the Mississippi Department of Transportation for ten years.
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Legislators Work to Approve State Spending Plans
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators on Monday were approving parts of a state budget for the year that begins July 1, and it is substantially larger than the budget for the current year. The biggest state-funded portion of the new budget is nearly $6.3 billion general fund. With...
misspreservation.com
Ranch (Ad)Dressing
What would housing look like in Mississippi if not for the Ranch house? While the stereotype of our housing stock might be of Greek Revival piles, variations of the Ranch house can be found in every corner of the state, lived in by every race and class. Thanks to the national resurgence in popularity of mid-century modern designs during the past decade, the Ranch house has slowly crept into the public’s acceptance as “historic.” But when exactly did this housing typology show up in the Magnolia State?
Report indicates Mississippi could reduce size of government with responsible spending
(The Center Square) – A new budget recommends that Mississippi should cap its spending in fiscal year 2024 to prevent government expansion. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy released its government spending budget recommendation and said the state should not spend more than $6.75 billion in the coming fiscal year in an effort to prevent expansion of state government while also not reducing future tax cuts. The budget recommendation shows...
deltanews.tv
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Where are the most charitable counties in Mississippi? This top 10 list might surprise you.
The holiday season is synonymous with spending money — but it’s more than just buying gifts. Each year, Americans make billions of dollars in charitable donations. In a recent study, SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. They look at all 82 Mississippi counties and ranked the top 10 counties as it relates to how much is given and how many people give in each county.
WLOX
Dane Maxwell discusses protecting Mississippi's power grid
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 228.826.5283. Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash wait for updates. The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather. Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones...
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen in September
Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a Mississippi man last seen on Sept. 8. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year Robert Earl Smith of Jackson, in Hinds County. He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black...
Flu cases declining in Mississippi but holiday bump may be on the way
The number of flu cases has begun to decline, but there could be a rise in cases after the holidays, Mississippi State Health Officer and local physician Dr. Dan Edney said Thursday. “It (the flu) is not gone. It’s peaked and back on its way down again, but you never...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
ourmshome.com
Best Events to Ring In the New Year in Mississippi
As we end the last chapter of the year and get ready to close the book on 2022, it’s time to make plans to say goodbye to another year and celebrate the beginning of a brand new chapter in a sparkling new year. There’s no better place to celebrate than in our state. There are many celebrations, parties, and events scheduled throughout the state.
wtva.com
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
WLBT
MSDH proposes changes to medical marijuana regulations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program are up and running. But patients haven’t been able to access any products yet. A public comment period just ended at noon last Friday with the Mississippi Department of Health. They’re proposed tweaks to the regulations for everything from growers to patients and everything in between.
