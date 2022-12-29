ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Luther police arrest man wanted on multiple warrants

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — A man with multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody early Monday morning. Luther police said Jason Cowen of Kansas, Oklahoma had warrants out for his arrest in Arizona and West Siloam Springs. He was arrested shortly before 3:30 a.m. at Conoco...
LUTHER, OK
KTUL

Lindsay man killed in Monday morning accident in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A Lindsay man was killed Monday morning in a crash in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 8 a.m. on County Road 1554, about a mile east of Lindsay. Troopers said 46-year-old William Brooks was driving eastbound on County...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze at vacant home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire at the corner of SW 25th and Douglas Avenue on Monday morning. Arriving crews found flames and smoke coming out of windows on the side and back of the house. They searched the home and found no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Small plane crashes at Clarence E. Page Airport in Yukon

YUKON (KOKH) - Crews are on the scene of a small plane crash at Clarence E. Page Airport in Yukon on Tuesday. Officials say a plane crashed as it was landing on the runway, flipping over. Reports say there was a small fuel leak. There are no reported injuries at...
YUKON, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma man killed in New Year's Day crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — A 68-year-old Carnegie man was killed in a crash in Caddo County on Sunday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. near State Highway 9 and County Street 2615, a few miles west of Anadarko. Troopers said Kenny Stocking was...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Cleveland County Detention Center announces inmate's death

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Detention Center announced the death of an inmate on Tuesday. Jail officials said 66-year-old Kathryn Milano suffered a medical emergency on December 20th that was related to pre-existing medical conditions. She was brought to an area hospital but passed away later that...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy