FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTUL
Oklahoma City duo arrested in Missouri for allegedly having 32 lbs of pot in their car
SARCOXIE, Mo. (KOKH) — Two Oklahoma City residents were arrested in Missouri after deputies said they found more than 30 pounds of marijuana in their car. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a car in Sarcoxie on December 31 for a registration violation. During the stop,...
KTUL
Luther police arrest man wanted on multiple warrants
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — A man with multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody early Monday morning. Luther police said Jason Cowen of Kansas, Oklahoma had warrants out for his arrest in Arizona and West Siloam Springs. He was arrested shortly before 3:30 a.m. at Conoco...
KTUL
Lindsay man killed in Monday morning accident in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A Lindsay man was killed Monday morning in a crash in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 8 a.m. on County Road 1554, about a mile east of Lindsay. Troopers said 46-year-old William Brooks was driving eastbound on County...
KTUL
Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze at vacant home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire at the corner of SW 25th and Douglas Avenue on Monday morning. Arriving crews found flames and smoke coming out of windows on the side and back of the house. They searched the home and found no...
KTUL
Oklahoma City police release more details on deadly New Year's Day shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting just after the start of the new year. Police said officers were called to 421 NW 10th Street just after midnight on Sunday. "A fight had broken out inside Sunset Patio Lounge which...
KTUL
Small plane crashes at Clarence E. Page Airport in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - Crews are on the scene of a small plane crash at Clarence E. Page Airport in Yukon on Tuesday. Officials say a plane crashed as it was landing on the runway, flipping over. Reports say there was a small fuel leak. There are no reported injuries at...
KTUL
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to perform in Oklahoma City later this month
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will perform at the Paycom Center later this month. The duo will take the stage at the downtown arena on Friday, January 20. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, January 6 at 10 a.m. The event...
KTUL
Oklahoma man killed in New Year's Day crash in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — A 68-year-old Carnegie man was killed in a crash in Caddo County on Sunday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. near State Highway 9 and County Street 2615, a few miles west of Anadarko. Troopers said Kenny Stocking was...
KTUL
Cleveland County Detention Center announces inmate's death
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Detention Center announced the death of an inmate on Tuesday. Jail officials said 66-year-old Kathryn Milano suffered a medical emergency on December 20th that was related to pre-existing medical conditions. She was brought to an area hospital but passed away later that...
KTUL
Lawyers attempting to halt OTA plans to vote on invalidated ACCESS Oklahoma contracts
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Lawyers fighting the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike expansions say they will be asking for a temporary restraining order against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as soon as courts open on Tuesday. They want to stop the OTA from approving contracts that Seminole County Associate District Court Judge...
