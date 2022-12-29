Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball downs No. 14 Michigan in hard-fought victory
The Ohio State women’s basketball team ended the 2022 calendar like the 2022/23 season began — beating a ranked team. This time around it was the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines, a team themselves who’ve amassed an impressive season in the first two months of the campaign. Even so, the Scarlet & Gray picked up their fourth win against a ranked team in a 66-57 defeat of their rivals.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Northwestern: Game preview and prediction
New year, new Buckeyes. The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is jumping into 2023 with their second Big Ten matchup of the season against Northwestern this evening. The Buckeyes have their first true road game of the season tonight since they fell to Duke in Durham to close out November. The squad has a quick turnaround since facing Alabama A&M to wrap up the 2022 slate Thursday.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: What is Ohio State men’s basketball’s most important game in January?
The Bucketheads Connor Lemons and Justin Golba are back for another week and another iteration of the “You’re Nuts” series, where they debate a topic related to Ohio State men’s basketball or college basketball at large. As always, a quick reminder to check out the latest...
landgrantholyland.com
Instant Recap Podcast: Pain and suffering, Ohio State loses a heartbreaker to Georgia to end the season
Ohio State loses in a heartbreaking fashion to the Georgia Bulldogs 42-41 in a Peach Bowl Showdown for the ages. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. To get the show started, we get into their initial reactions to the game and why...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com
Steele Chambers fights back emotions discussing Ohio State's 2022 season: 'I love these guys'
Steele Chambers gave his all in the College Football Playoff 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Chambers was a part of a Buckeyes’ defense that held their own up until the last quarter of the game as the team lost 42-41 on a heartbreaking missed 50-yard field goal.
landgrantholyland.com
Four Storylines: No. 3 Ohio State women vs. No. 14 Michigan on Saturday
The Ohio State Buckeyes women's basketball team returns to Columbus for Big Ten play on New Year’s Eve. For the second year in a row, it’s the Michigan Wolverines facing the Scarlet & Gray before the ball drops. It’s a game that already features rivalry, but add both teams' top-15 rankings, the Buckeyes' undefeated season, and possible revenge for Ohio State, and it becomes a heavyweight battle.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Gallery: An up-close look at Ohio State women’s New Year’s Eve win over Michigan
The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team had a tall task to end the 2022 calendar year; end a three-game losing streak against the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines. In a game that featured three lead changes and both Big Ten teams making impressive runs to balloon and deflate leads. Photographer Ben Come captured the action from under the baskets exclusively for Land-Grant Holy Land as the Scarlet and Gray defeated their rivals 66-57.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): Day should call plays like that all the time; secondary let down the rest of the team
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 42-41 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
landgrantholyland.com
Bold Predictions: A close halftime margin and a New Year’s surprise
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
landgrantholyland.com
Injuries shift Buckeyes women’s basketball to “point guard by committee”
Losing a basketball team’s starting guard to injury is hard to overcome. Losing both starting-caliber facilitators is a whole different level. That’s the environment at UConn, losing top-ranked Azzi Fudd on Dec. 7 for three-to-six weeks and college superstar Paige Bueckers for the season with an ACL tear.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: What is the biggest key to an Ohio State victory over Georgia?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
landgrantholyland.com
In Conversation Podcast: Finding comps for Ohio State football players on women’s basketball team
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
If you would have told Ohio State fans 35 days ago that their favorite team would spend their New Year’s Eve playing for a spot in the national championship game, I imagine that you would have been met varying levels of confusion with apprehension. Nonetheless, the No. 4 Buckeyes will kick off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in the second of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups happening this afternoon.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Georgia: 2022 game preview and prediction
Ohio State will make their first appearance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday night when they square off with the Georgia Bulldogs, who are the defending national champions and the top seed in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes have had over a month to stew over their 45-23 loss to Michigan in Columbus at the end of November, and hope to take out their frustrations on the Bulldogs.
landgrantholyland.com
Play Like a Girl Podcast: Breaking down the keys to beating Georgia
On LGHL’s “Play Like a Girl” podcast, Megan Husslein and Jami Jurich welcome in friends from around the LGHL, Ohio State, and sporting worlds to talk about everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Listen to the...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Zwick talks important topics for Buckeye fans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Justin Zwick sat for an in-depth discussion with ABC 6 content producer Cantly Elliott to discuss some topics of importance for Buckeye fans. The pair discussed what role quarterback experience plays at the playoff level, what...
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 30, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer reveals most underrated college football player
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has interesting insight into the 2022 Peach Bowl. Meyer, now with Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff crew after a disastrous 11-month stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, couldn’t resist referring to the Buckeyes as “we” while previewing their New Year’s Eve primetime matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in interviews with On3 and other outlets.
