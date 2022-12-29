Read full article on original website
Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
WAVY News 10
1 injured in Suffolk church fire
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered smoke inhalation and has non-life-threatening injuries after a fire early Sunday morning at the New Jerusalem Church Ministry in the 400 block of East Pinner Street. Emergency Communications received the call for the two-alarm fire at 4:18 a.m., and the first unit...
1 dead following auto-pedestrian accident in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Blossom Hill Court. Police say the pedestrian involved in the crash has died.
Thousands expected to be at Norfolk Scope Arena for New Year's Eve block party
New Year's Eve, a night full of fun festivities and celebrations is just hours away and one of the largest arenas in Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Scope, will be having a night filled with R&B music.
WAVY News 10
One shot at nightclub in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
Year-round Carnival Cruises Coming to Norfolk
Carnival Cruise Line and the city of Norfolk made a major announcement this month, expanding the city’s cruise terminal significantly. Beginning in 2025, the Carnival Sunshine will offer weekly cruises from the city’s Half Moone cruise terminal at Nauticus. These will be the first ever regularly scheduled weekly cruises from Norfolk.
Man found dead on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Norfolk Friday morning.
6 injured following three-vehicle crash on Kempsville Rd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6:09 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kempsville Rd. Police say there were multiple vehicles involved and there were multiple injuries.
peninsulachronicle.com
The Cobbler Cafe Opens In Midtown Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new hotspot in town for those craving a delectable dessert sure to tantalize the tastebuds. The Cobbler Cafe opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4. The new business is located at 10153 Jefferson Ave., Suite C, in the Francisco Village Shopping Center of Midtown Newport News, adjacent to Lily’s Furniture & Mattress.
2 shot while walking on Kecoughtan Rd in Hampton
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a child in Hampton overnight.
13newsnow.com
Idaho suspect's high school friend, who lives in Virginia Beach, speaks out
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger rocked the nation, charged in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho college students. For people like Casey Arntz, the news of the arrest hits close to home, with her mom calling to break the news. "And...
Vehicle crashes through Virginia Beach bookstore; 4 hurt
Four people were hurt when a vehicle came crashing through a storefront window in Virginia Beach on Friday night.
Police investigate 7 shootings across 4 cities
In the last 24 hours there have been six shootings across four cities.
Newport News police looking for woman believed to be 'endangered'
Authorities in Newport News are looking for a person who is considered to be 'endangered.' Police said Mickayla Martin, 33, was last seen Thursday morning near Mortar Loop.
Big Builds: Where Hampton Roads' major developments stand as 2023 begins
From the HRBT expansion to the Virginia Beach Dome Site project and Military Circle, the region's major developments hope to make major strides in the new year.
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd., Suffolk Police investigate
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd. near Brighton Elementary School, Suffolk Police investigating
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Man stabbed at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Norfolk Police
Hampton man killed in 2 a.m. crash on I-64 in Virginia
Police say preliminary investigations reveal the car ran off the road, hit a jersey wall and crossed all four travel lanes before traveling into the woodline where it hit several trees and a road sign. The car came to a stop in a grassy area on the right shoulder.
Police search for suspects in connection to shots fired in Edenton
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11:38 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Carteret St.
Missing 14-year-old in Suffolk found safe
According to police, 14-year-old Jaquan Wiggins left his residence around 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Finney Ave.
