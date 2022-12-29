Read full article on original website
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Salford shooting: Two arrested and thousands of pounds seized
Two men have been arrested and a bag containing "several tens of thousands of pounds of cash" seized after a shooting. The firearms were used at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday in Overdale, Swinton, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. It said one man was taken to hospital with injuries not...
Wallasey pub shooting: Police release third person arrested
The third person arrested over the Christmas Eve pub shooting of Elle Edwards has been freed on bail. The man, 31, from Tranmere, had been held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but has now been released pending further inquiries. Two other people have also been held over her death...
Cody Fisher stabbing: Birmingham nightclub's licence suspended
The nightclub where a 23-year-old footballer died in a knife attack has had its licence suspended for 28 days. Birmingham City Council held an urgent meeting earlier after police said there had been "serious management failings" at the Crane venue. The West Midlands force said Cody Fisher had died during...
1 killed in shooting outside 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the convenience store located on Mission Road and Selig Place. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. Homicide investigators were called to the scene after officers learned that one person had been fatally shot. It was unclear whether they were pronounced dead at the scene or hospitalized as a result of the shooting. Authorities provided no further information.
Kiran Pun: Bus passenger plea in missing man murder inquiry
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a missing man have appealed for the passengers on the bus where he was last seen to come forward. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary has also appealed for dash...
Man struck by car, critically injured in Queens hit-and-run
A man was struck by a car that sped off during an alleged hit-and-run in Queens on Sunday night, cops said. The 65-year-old man was crossing Merrick Boulevard near 233rd Street in Laurelton just before 7 p.m. when the driver of a dark-colored sedan barreled into him, according to police. The driver sped off without stopping to check on the badly injured man, according to cops. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, where he remained as of late Sunday night. The driver remains at large and the investigation is ongoing. Police initially reported that the man was struck by two drivers who both fled the scene, before learning that there was just one car involved. A police spokesperson said they are only looking for one hit-and-run driver.
Bury St Edmunds school targeted by vandals over Christmas break
School staff said they would not "let one or two vandals ruin the start of the new year" after graffiti appeared on the building. The criminal damage to Westley Middle School, Bury St Edmunds, happened on Tuesday, Suffolk Police said. The school said staff attempted to clean it up but...
Man killed in Durham New Year's Eve car crash
One man has died and another been seriously injured in a crash. Stephen Bonallie was travelling in a silver Audi A6 estate on the A167 in Durham when the car crashed into a tree at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday. Mr Bonallie, 32, died while a man in his 30s...
Dorset Police officers suspended over WhatsApp texts
Five police officers have been suspended over allegedly offensive texts made on a WhatsApp group. The Dorset Police officers were stood down after a report of incidents of discriminatory conduct was made in July, the force said. The case was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and...
Emma Lovell's brother pays tribute to her after fatal Australian break-in
A British woman killed during a break-in at her home in Australia was "a hero", her brother has said. Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said. David Angel, who lives near Norwich, said...
Slough driving instructor in drug arrest mid-lesson
A driving instructor was arrested in the middle of a driving lesson on suspicion of using cannabis. Thames Valley Police officers stopped the vehicle in Slough while it was being driven by a 17-year-old student on Thursday. "Shockingly the driving instructor tested positive for cannabis," a spokesperson said on the...
Belfast: Woman dies in car crash on Newtownards Road
A 51-year old woman has died after a car crash in east Belfast. The black Ford Fiesta crashed on the Upper Newtownards Road at Ballyhackamore shortly before 08:50 GMT on Friday. No other vehicles were involved. The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened. Police are investigating...
