A man was struck by a car that sped off during an alleged hit-and-run in Queens on Sunday night, cops said. The 65-year-old man was crossing Merrick Boulevard near 233rd Street in Laurelton just before 7 p.m. when the driver of a dark-colored sedan barreled into him, according to police. The driver sped off without stopping to check on the badly injured man, according to cops. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, where he remained as of late Sunday night. The driver remains at large and the investigation is ongoing. Police initially reported that the man was struck by two drivers who both fled the scene, before learning that there was just one car involved. A police spokesperson said they are only looking for one hit-and-run driver.

QUEENS, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO