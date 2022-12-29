Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Marvel Studios Has More Halloween Specials in the Works
Soon, Werewolf by Night won’t be the only monster in the MCU. The animated Ghostbusters movie is taking shape, while the ARK animated series has a gorgeous new trailer and an unbelievably stacked voice cast. Plus, Guillermo del Toro’s back at work, Charlie Cox keeps talking Daredevil: Born Again, and more. Spoilers, ho!
Gizmodo
James Wan on M3GAN's Future, and His Own Future with Blumhouse
James Wan has been in the horror game for years, but it was the combined efforts of 2010's Insidious and 2013's The Conjuring that served as huge boons to his career. The financial success of those films transformed them both into consistent franchises, and allowed Wan to direct non-horror crowd pleasers like Furious 7 and more recently Aquaman. But even when he’s not directing horror, he’s still got one foot in the genre, as next week’s M3GAN will attest.
Gizmodo
A Chatty Rock Meets a Reckless Soldier in This Gory and Delightful Fantasy Short
Filmed amid Iceland’s distinctive, beautiful yet eerie landscape and inspired by that country’s folklore, The Rock of Ages creates a vivid fantasy world in just over 15 minutes—complete with a hapless protagonist you soon realize you’re rooting against, and a pipe-smoking rock who not only talks, but swears like a sailor.
Gizmodo
The Inspiring Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Luminaries We Lost in 2022
This is a melancholy post io9 does every year—but it’s an important one, celebrating the actors, directors, artists, composers, writers, creators, and other icons in the realms of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy we lost this year. Their influence and inspiration lives on.
Gizmodo
2022 Was the Year Franchises Fell Off Their Pedestals
From start to finish, 2022 felt like a weird year, one where the stability of nearly everything we’ve taken for granted was greatly tested in some form or fashion. Southwest Airlines currently being in the middle of a massive travel nightmare feels like a pretty apt comparison; everyone’s either confused or pissed off (or, well, both), and there’s a general sense of feeling lost as we all try to process what went down this year. That collective desire we all have for the year to end is more out of exhaustion than excitement about what 2023 can bring.
Gizmodo
Netflix Makes Pinocchio's Art Book and Screenplay Free for All
Ever since Netflix’s stop-motion Pinocchio movie arrived on the platform earlier in the month, the film from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson has received high marks and no shortage of acclaim. It seems likely to get some nominations at the Oscars (and already has over at the Golden Globes), and has been made a part of several end of year “Best of” lists, including two of io9's own.
Gizmodo
Year in Review: Staff Picks
There have been so many words written about the expanse of genre here at io9, and 2022 was a big one. Sure, big tentpole theatrical from Marvel and shows like House of The Dragon dominated but big swings were taken from unexpected releases like Everything Everywhere All at Once and RRR. Our team is very fortunate to report on big news, bring you exclusive looks or just spin a yarn about our sections of expertise. So without further ado, here are our favorite staff picks for stories we’re particularly proud of.
Gizmodo
Worlds Beyond Number
The tabletop roleplaying space has plenty of Actual Play series to grab the attention of fans of the medium, and Dimension 20 is one of the larger series out there. Through over a dozen seasons, the Dropout series has allowed a fairly rotating roster of cast members to stretch their chops in the space and dip into other TTRPGs beyond Dungeons & Dragons. And for a handful of those actors, they’re now branching off to create their own specific, non-corporate space in the Actual Play world.
Gizmodo
James Corden Almost Played Sam Gamgee in Lord of the Rings
Peter Jackson’s original Lord of the Rings movies are acclaimed to this day for many reasons, with its cast chief among them. It’s the series that helped introduce audiences to longtime actors such as the late Christopher Lee or Ian McKellan, and greatly boosted the profile of relative unknowns like Orlando Bloom or Elijah Wood. Now imagine that cast is largely the same, except instead of Sean Astin in the role of Frodo Baggins’ longtime BFF Samwise Gamgee, it’s current late night talk show host James Corden.
Gizmodo
Willow's Jon Kasdan on How Its Recent Cameo Came to Be
Before the release of the Willow sequel series for Disney+, showrunner Jon Kasdan had stated that the show would take some time in putting Val Kilmer’s character of Madmartigan from the original film on screen. (Kilmer, it should be said, has had throat cancer in 2015 and has undergone chemotherapy and two tracheotomies since then.) The show has taken steps to make sure that the character’s presence is felt throughout the series, though, thanks to archive footage from the 1988 film, and also through the recent appearance of Christian Slater as Allagash, a close friend of the hero who crosses paths with the show’s young heroes.
Comments / 0