Before the release of the Willow sequel series for Disney+, showrunner Jon Kasdan had stated that the show would take some time in putting Val Kilmer’s character of Madmartigan from the original film on screen. (Kilmer, it should be said, has had throat cancer in 2015 and has undergone chemotherapy and two tracheotomies since then.) The show has taken steps to make sure that the character’s presence is felt throughout the series, though, thanks to archive footage from the 1988 film, and also through the recent appearance of Christian Slater as Allagash, a close friend of the hero who crosses paths with the show’s young heroes.

