5 Dow Stocks With the Biggest Dividends Could Be Huge 2023 Winners
Legacy companies in sectors poised to benefit from solid demand next year and that pay big, dependable dividends are likely among the best ideas to outperform. These five top Dow Jones industrials still offer excellent entry points and have survived market and economic downturns before.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.
Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
Stocks cement worst year since 2008 as S&P 500 logs 4th biggest drop since inception
U.S. stocks polished off their worst year since 2008 with a loss on Friday, bringing the year-to-date decline for the S&P 500 to 19.4%, its largest calendar-year drop since 2008, Dow Jones Market Data show. The same holds true for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which shed 8.8% this year, and the Nasdaq Composite, which lost 33.1%. On Friday, as stocks pared their losses heading into the close on the last session of the year, the S&P 500 fell 9.78 points, or 0.2%, to finish at 3,839.50, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 11.61 points, or 0.1%, to 10,466.48, and the Dow fell 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to 33,147.25. 2022 also marked the fourth-worst year for the S&P 500 since its inception in 1957. The only years where stocks fared worse were 2002, 1974 and 2008, according to DJMD. As previously high-flying megacap technology stocks and other interest-rate sensitive assets crumbled, value stocks outperformed this year, sending the Dow to its biggest calendar-year outperformance vs. the Nasdaq since 2000. The blue-chip gauge also recorded its biggest outperformance vs. the S&P 500 since the index’s creation. Energy stocks were a lone bright spot, as the S&P 500 energy sector recorded its best year on record with a 59% gain.
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Here's the 2023 Chart Setup for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
The bear market roared throughout 2022. In a somewhat cruel twist, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high on Jan. 4, the second trading day of the new year. From that point on, it's been a feast for the bears. As inflation was raging at the start of the year,...
Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million
By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power. "Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff...
U.S. stocks fall on last trading day of 2022, booking monthly losses and worst year since 2008
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, booking their worst annual losses since 2008, as tax-loss harvesting along with anxieties about the outlook for corporate profits and the U.S. consumer took their toll. How stock indexes traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to 33,147.25. The S&P 500...
Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash
The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
Stocks fall to end Wall Street's worst year since 2008, S&P 500 finishes 2022 down nearly 20%
Stocks slipped on Friday to end a brutal 2022 with a whimper, as Wall Street wrapped up its worst year since 2008 on a sour note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 73.55 points, or 0.22%, to close at 33,147.25. The S&P 500 shed 0.25% to end at 3,839.50. The Nasdaq Composite ticked down 0.11% to 10,466.88.
The 10 biggest winners in the S&P 500 this year were led by an oil giant Warren Buffett owns. The top stocks saw a combined $357 billion increase in market value.
Despite a big down year for stocks, a handful of names managed to print huge gains in 2022. Oil stocks dominated the S&P 500's top 10 winners this year as commodity prices spiked. These are the index's 10 best performing stocks in 2022, which added a combined $357 billion in...
U.S. markets close down in final trading day of 2022
Wall Street has wrapped up its worst year since 2008 with the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P all finishing down for 2022. NBC News’ Brian Cheung puts the markets in perspective and predicts what to expect in the new year. Dec. 30, 2022.
These Are The 10 Best Performing Utilities Stocks In 2022
Utility stocks are known to be stable investments for plenty of reasons. The demand for utility services remains more or less the same even during a recession. Moreover, the prices they charge for their services are regulated, ensuring steady earnings as well. These are good enough reasons to trust these stocks during uncertain times. Let’s take a look at the 10 best performing utilities stocks in 2022.
S&P energy sector’s record 2022 performance ‘built on downfall of others’
The S&P 500’s energy sector was boosted by rising oil prices as other sectors suffered amid inflation and weakened economy
S&P 500 closes out dismal year with worst loss since 2008
Wall Street capped a quiet day of trading with more losses Friday, as it closed the book on the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. The benchmark index finished with a loss of 19.4% for 2022, or 18.1%, including dividends. It's just its third annual decline since the financial crisis 14 years ago and a painful reversal for investors after the S&P 500 notched a gain of nearly 27% in 2021. All told, the index lost $8.2 trillion in value, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2022: USO, UNG, XLE, GE, SU, FLR
Energy stocks were trending lower in premarket Thursday as the United States Oil Fund (USO) was falling 1.7% and The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was dipping more than 4%. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was also 0.4% lower. Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was...
Storm Cuts U.S. Oil, Gas, Power Output, Sending Prices Higher
(Reuters) -Frigid cold and blowing winds on Friday knocked out power and cut energy production across the United States, driving up heating and electricity prices as people prepared for holiday celebrations. Winter Storm Elliott brought sub-freezing temperatures and extreme weather alerts to about two-thirds of the United States, with cold...
Did you know these two industrial stocks surged 50% YTD?
Halliburton posted a Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 5,357 million. Schlumberger had a dividend yield of 1.352 per cent. SLB reported a Q3 2022 diluted EPS (GAAP basis) of US$ 0.63. The industrial sector stocks belong to those companies that manufacture machines, equipment related to construction, and other services. Their growth is often tied to the economic outlook of the country. Industrial stocks are sensitive to economic factors like high inflation and recession.
U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’
U.S. stock indexes finished sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week. The three main indexes built on premarket gains after U.S. weekly jobless claims data showed the number of workers receiving benefits has...
S&P 500's energy sector set to finish 2022 with record gains as U.S. stock market tanks
The S&P 500's energy sector is set to end the year with record gains, even as the U.S. stock market heads for its worst performance since 2008, according to Dow Jones Market Data. While the S&P 500 index is on pace to drop around 20% in 2022, its energy sector has soared more than 58% this year, according to FactSet data, at last check. This would be the first time ever that energy finished as the lone winner of the S&P 500 for a calendar year, according to Dow Jones Market data. The rest of the S&P 500's total 11 sectors have dropped in 2022.
