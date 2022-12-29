Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
Top 5 Sushi Restaurants in Lafayette
Here in Lafayette, we have some amazing food options to choose from and one of my absolute favorites is Sushi. I can literally eat sushi every single day if I had to. So I took to social media to find out where the best Sushi restaurants are in Lafayette. Here are the top 5 Sushi Restaurants in Lafayette according to you the listeners:
Meet Ochsner Lafayette General’s first baby of 2023
Ochsner Lafayette General welcomed the first baby of 2023 just 11 minutes past midnight.
theadvocate.com
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property
The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month.
Timing Louisiana's Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Most of Louisiana will dance between scattered rain drops today but heavier showers and possibly storms will move through the state later tonight and early Friday. Here's when to expect the worst.
New Iberia wins the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic
New Iberia wins the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic with 32-30 victory over Breaux Bridge. Friday, December 30th scores and highlights.
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Lafayette Slated to Get 3 New Roundabouts in 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - 2022 was a year for the completion of significant traffic projects in the city of Lafayette. Let's start with the widening of Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Road and E. Broussard Road. It has been a night and day difference in traffic flow down that stretch as the roadway has become increasingly popular as more businesses and homes migrate off those roadways.
Ring in the New Year by Setting Goals, Not by Making Resolutions
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) -It's time to say goodbye to 2022 and to say hello to 2023!. Raise your hand if you've made a resolution at this time of the year before. And, if you have, how many of them have you actually followed through to completion?. According to discoverhappyhabits.com,...
Woman’s Hospital announces top baby names of 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we prepare for the first babies of the New Year, here’s a look at the top baby names for 2022, according to Woman’s Hospital. As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s sees a variety of baby names, from timeless and traditional to trendy and unique. Liam took the top spot for boy names for the second year in a row, while Charlotte moved up from the second in 2021 to the most popular girl name for 2022. Of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2022, the top names given were:
U.S. Coast Guard Searching Gulf of Mexico for Helicopter Just South of Louisiana
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing helicopter that was carrying four people over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approximately 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish. It had departed from an oil platform and on its way back onshore at the time of the crash.
What is the Law in Lafayette Concerning Fireworks?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New Year's Eve is approaching and fireworks will soon fill the sky. For some, fireworks represent celebration and fun. For others, it represents disturbance and aggravation. For pet owners, fireworks can cause anxiety for our furry friends and requires pet owners to be extra vigilant...
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
stmarynow.com
SLCC student speaker had a story to tell fall grads
Letessie Pierre’s journey across the graduation stage began with a single, life-changing step, deciding what she wanted to do with her life. “I remember spending my time in the dialysis center, wanting this, wanting to complete my education. I wanted to attend college and pursue a Bachelor of Social Work to assist dialysis patients.”
Local Emergency declared for Water Works District #3 in Coteau
A local emergency has been declared in Iberia Parish for Water Works District #3 in Coteau.
theadvocate.com
Touched by an angel? Acadiana woman honors siblings killed in crash by helping others
If Katie DeRouen, 33, needed a mission to get through this Christmas season, she found one three weeks ago at the Bi-Lo grocery at 207 N. Lewis St., New Iberia. There she saw Larry Pomier — "Mr. Larry," she calls him — a lanky, disabled retiree who was pushing his way through the supermarket aisles with the aid of a walker before heading to the cash register.
theadvocate.com
Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company
The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
Lafayette Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting Friday afternoon in Lafayette has sent one male victim to the hospital and has left police looking for a suspect. According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, responded to the shooting reported in the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18 PM. Once on scene, officers found the male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. That victim was then sent to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
