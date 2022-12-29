ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Top 5 Sushi Restaurants in Lafayette

Here in Lafayette, we have some amazing food options to choose from and one of my absolute favorites is Sushi. I can literally eat sushi every single day if I had to. So I took to social media to find out where the best Sushi restaurants are in Lafayette. Here are the top 5 Sushi Restaurants in Lafayette according to you the listeners:
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property

The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting Friday afternoon in Lafayette has sent one male victim to the hospital and has left police looking for a suspect. According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, responded to the shooting reported in the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18 PM. Once on scene, officers found the male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. That victim was then sent to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

What is the Law in Lafayette Concerning Fireworks?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New Year's Eve is approaching and fireworks will soon fill the sky. For some, fireworks represent celebration and fun. For others, it represents disturbance and aggravation. For pet owners, fireworks can cause anxiety for our furry friends and requires pet owners to be extra vigilant...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

New Lafayette Restaurants We Have Got to Try in 2023

It's a pretty well-documented fact that we in south Louisiana love food. We have an amazing number of restaurants and shops throughout the Acadiana region devoted to Cajun cuisine, as well as Cajun takes on other regional foods. I have spent a fair amount of time in several places in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Traffic temporarily stopped on I-10 due to crashes Wednesday

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Traffic came to a standstill on westbound I-10 west of Baton Rouge Wednesday due to two crashes, police said. Henderson Police posted on its Facebook page at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday that “there is an event in Iberville Parish and another just after the rest area. Traffic is not moving.” Viewer […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day

BATON ROUGE - A person was struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day. Authorities said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle sometime between 4:30 and 5:40 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Perkins Road exit. The victim died at the scene. No more information was immediately...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning

The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy