Top 5 Sushi Restaurants in Lafayette
Here in Lafayette, we have some amazing food options to choose from and one of my absolute favorites is Sushi. I can literally eat sushi every single day if I had to. So I took to social media to find out where the best Sushi restaurants are in Lafayette. Here are the top 5 Sushi Restaurants in Lafayette according to you the listeners:
Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in St. Martin Parish according to Louisiana State Police Troopers.
Scott Fire Department responds to house fire on Westgate Road
The Scott Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire caused by fireworks early this morning.
theadvocate.com
As traditional public schools in Baton Rouge shrink, charters, suburban schools grow
Mirroring the state as a whole, public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish are continuing to shed students despite the receding of the coronavirus pandemic. Ascension and Livingston parish schools, however, have rebounded and are growing again. Almost 128,000 students were enrolled in public K-12 schools in the capitol region...
theadvocate.com
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property
The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
Lafayette police investigating shooting on Goldman Street
Authorities are currently at the scene of a shooting in Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).
New Iberia wins the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic
New Iberia wins the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic with 32-30 victory over Breaux Bridge. Friday, December 30th scores and highlights.
theadvocate.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
Lafayette Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting Friday afternoon in Lafayette has sent one male victim to the hospital and has left police looking for a suspect. According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, responded to the shooting reported in the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18 PM. Once on scene, officers found the male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. That victim was then sent to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
Meet Ochsner Lafayette General’s first baby of 2023
Ochsner Lafayette General welcomed the first baby of 2023 just 11 minutes past midnight.
What is the Law in Lafayette Concerning Fireworks?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New Year's Eve is approaching and fireworks will soon fill the sky. For some, fireworks represent celebration and fun. For others, it represents disturbance and aggravation. For pet owners, fireworks can cause anxiety for our furry friends and requires pet owners to be extra vigilant...
theadvocate.com
Electrical fire drives Lafayette man from his home; no injuries reported
An accidental fire left a Lafayette homeowner displaced this week. Lafayette firefighters said the fire was reported in the 200 block of Byron Street at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday. A neighbor who was working on his vehicle noticed flames in the window of the dwelling across the street. He knocked on...
New Lafayette Restaurants We Have Got to Try in 2023
It's a pretty well-documented fact that we in south Louisiana love food. We have an amazing number of restaurants and shops throughout the Acadiana region devoted to Cajun cuisine, as well as Cajun takes on other regional foods. I have spent a fair amount of time in several places in...
Traffic temporarily stopped on I-10 due to crashes Wednesday
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Traffic came to a standstill on westbound I-10 west of Baton Rouge Wednesday due to two crashes, police said. Henderson Police posted on its Facebook page at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday that “there is an event in Iberville Parish and another just after the rest area. Traffic is not moving.” Viewer […]
wbrz.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day
BATON ROUGE - A person was struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day. Authorities said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle sometime between 4:30 and 5:40 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Perkins Road exit. The victim died at the scene. No more information was immediately...
wbrz.com
TRAFFIC UPDATES: Heavy Police presence partly shuts down I-10 East at Dalrymple due to an incident
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have partly shut down I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive due to an incident. Congestion is backup to Miss. River Bridge. The two left lanes have since reopened leaving the right lane still blocked. Motorist are advised to use a different route.
2 Louisiana Teens Killed After Police Run Red Light During Chase
2 Louisiana teens were killed on Saturday after a police officer allegedly ran a red light during a high-speed chase and crashed into their vehicle. The two girls, aged 17 and 16, were not involved in the chase. According to WBRZ, the officer was involved in a high-speed chase of...
Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning
The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
wbrz.com
WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel
BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
