Lima, OH

Police calls

By J Swygart
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
LIMA POLICE

1400 block of North West Street, Lima —Officers responded to a call of domestic violence in progress Wednesday.

North Baxter Street at West North Street, Lima —A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima —A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.

South Jameson Avenue at State Street, Lima —A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Wednesday.

700 block of North Jackson Street, Lima —A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.

East Elm Street at South Pine Street, Lima —A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

600 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima —Officers responded to a fight in progress Wednesday.

300 block of West High Street, Lima —A theft was reported Thursday morning.

1700 block of Northlea Drive, Lima —Officers responded to a call of domestic violence with the suspect present early Thursday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima —A report of menacing was filed Wednesday.

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima —A fight complaint was received Wednesday.

100 block of West Sugar Street, Lafayette —A report of criminal damage was made Wednesday.

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima —A missing juvenile wsa reported Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

The Lima News

Lima, OH
