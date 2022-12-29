Read full article on original website
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
WPXI
Bryce Young goes out with a bang as Alabama cruises past Kansas State 45-20 in Sugar Bowl
If this was Bryce Young’s final college game as expected, he went out with a bang. After a slow start, Young and Alabama exploded for 35 unanswered points en route to a decisive 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. K-State, the Big 12 champions, jumped out...
