Cincinnati, OH

Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB After McCoy Setback

Arizona will turn to its fourth different starting quarterback in as many games in Week 17. The Cardinals will have to look even further down the depth chart for a starting quarterback in Week 17 after Colt McCoy began experiencing more concussion symptoms, Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. As a result, fourth-year signal-caller David Blough will start Sunday against the Falcons.
ARIZONA STATE
NFL Week 17 Playoff-Clinching Scenarios and Predictions

The story lines we’ll be watching, the Panthers’ potential sweep of the Bucs. Plus, a possible AFC Championship preview between the Bills and Bengals. With only two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer, with nine of 14 spots filled. So far, the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys have secured playoff spots.
Cardale Jones Signs With Indoor Football League Team

The former national championship-winning Buckeyes quarterback has a new pro job. As Ohio State prepares to play in the College Football Playoff against Georgia, one of the Buckeyes’ Playoff heroes of yesteryear is keeping his football career alive. Former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones was announced as the new quarterback of the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC South Team Projected to Have?

The current and projected salary cap space for each team in the division, with a list of free agents. Somehow, the Jaguars found themselves on top of the AFC South, tied with the Titans heading into Week 17. Trevor Lawrence has looked more and more like his high draft pick throughout the season, and now he has a chance to take Jacksonville back to the postseason for the first time in five years. It faces Tennessee for the last matchup of the regular season, which will likely decide the division.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL Player Bonuses and Who’s Chasing Millions of Dollars

Here’s who needs touchdowns, sacks, interceptions, pick-sixes, fumble recoveries, passing yards, rushing yards, receptions and field goals to cash in with two weeks left. This prominent agent thought the proposal itself, made to one of his most prominent clients, was pragmatic enough. And if handled properly, would create a very real win-win.
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia

It hasn’t been a great month for the Ohio State Buckeyes after losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the season, but now they’re looking to bounce back in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. And head coach Ryan Day reveals that his team Read more... The post Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lamar Jackson Out for Week 17 vs. Steelers

The decision comes after three-straight missed games for the former MVP. The Ravens will once again be without former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson when they host the Steelers on Sunday night. The starting quarterback was ruled out on Friday afternoon, the team announced, hours after coach John Harbaugh called it a “fair assumption” that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would start for the team once again.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Aiyuk Explains Message for Davante Adams on Derek Carr Post

The wide receiver clarified his Instagram comment. Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders in the offseason in large part because of his Fresno State connection with Derek Carr. Now that Las Vegas has benched Carr, Adams stood by his guy in an Instagram post and in front of the media.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ron Rivera Appears Unaware of Commanders’ Possible Playoff Fate

Washington lost 24–10 to the Browns on Sunday, endangering their postseason hopes. Commanders coach Ron Rivera appeared to reveal that he didn’t know the team could be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday until a reporter mentioned it in the team’s postgame press conference. Washington lost to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tom Brady Was Not Actually Dismissive of Hurts at Presser

A video of a press conference answer was cut short, making it look like the Buccaneers’ quarterback was unimpressed by a stat about the Eagles star. Tom Brady owns plenty of real estate in the NFL’s record books thanks to his impressive abilities as a passer, but he is also adept at another skill: the quarterback sneak. Brady, who isn’t known for using his legs otherwise, has been nearly unstoppable on sneaks during his career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Packers’ Lazard Calls Out NFL Hypocrisy Over Taunting Fine

The NFL fined the wide receiver for a taunt vs. Miami last week. The NFL fined Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard $10,609 for taunting in last week’s game vs. the Dolphins, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports. Lazard, after taking out three players in one block on an Aaron Jones run, visibly counted how many players he took out on the play.
GREEN BAY, WI
Browns' Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched

The four-time Pro Bowler weighed in on why Kevin Stefanski limited him from playing to start last week’s game. Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski.
CLEVELAND, OH
CFP Begins with Georgia Heavily Favored to Repeat

Welcome to another holiday weekend loaded with tons of sports action. College Football Playoff semifinals, the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, the fantasy football championship. It’s all happening. Keep reading to prepare yourself for all three as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023 ... Welcome to...
GEORGIA STATE
Phoenix Zoo’s One-Horned Rhino, Chutti, Predicts Fiesta Bowl Winner

Michigan has a chance to compete for the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. A year ago, eventual champion Georgia dismantled the Wolverines in the national semifinal game. On Saturday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his squad will seek to avenge the ugly loss from last season when Michigan takes the field against TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ

