BEIJING (Reuters) – China has granted conditional approval for the import of Merck’s COVID-19 treatment Molnupiravir, China’s medical products regulator said on Friday. Molnupiravir, developed by Merck which is also known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, is approved to be used in adult patients who have mild to medium COVID infection and a high risk of progressing to severe cases, according to China’s National Medical Products Administration.

2 DAYS AGO