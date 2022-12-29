Read full article on original website
Venezuela opposition removes interim President Guaido
CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela’s opposition national assembly voted on Friday to remove interim President Juan Guaido, dissolve his government and appoint a commission to govern the country’s foreign assets, as lawmakers seek a united front ahead of elections slated for 2024. Guaido has been the public face...
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela’s Maduro entering country – official gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the...
Brazil’s Lula calls for peace at meetings with Russia, Ukraine representatives
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met on Saturday with representatives of Russia and Ukraine ahead of his inauguration and called for an end to the war between the two countries. Lula, who will be sworn in on Sunday, said on Twitter he had...
Brazil’s Bolsonaro says no justification for attempted ‘terrorist act’ in capital
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday there was no justification for what he called an attempted “terrorist act” after police foiled a man’s plan to set off an explosive device in Brasilia last week in protest against his election defeat. The outgoing...
U.N. asks World Court to give opinion on Israel’s occupation
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Friday asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to give an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories. Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem – areas the Palestinians want for a...
Migrants arrive in record numbers in Panama in 2022, data shows
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States. With 248,283 migrants from different countries recorded by Panamanian...
Xi calls for unity as China enters ‘new phase’ of COVID policy
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Saturday for more effort and unity as the country enters a “new phase” in its approach to combating the pandemic, in his first public comments on COVID-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and relaxed its rigorous policy of lockdowns and mass testing.
Panama says it rejects First Quantum’s legal bid to avoid halting operations
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Panamanian government said it rejected Canada-based miner First Quantum’s legal proceedings to avoid halting operations at the Cobre Panama mine, according to a statement from its commerce and industry ministry published Friday. The mining firm was notified on December 21 of a government order for...
Indonesia issues emergency regulation to replace controversial job creation law
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has signed an emergency regulation to replace the controversial job creation law, his chief economics minister said on Friday, a law that the Constitutional Court had ruled was flawed in 2021. Airlangga Hartarto said the move was to ensure legal certainty...
Zelenskiy, Putin promise victory in contrasting New Year speeches
(Reuters) – The leaders of Ukraine and Russia both vowed to push for victory in New Year speeches, but while Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke of gratitude and pain, Vladimir Putin urged duty to Russia, casting the war as a near-existential fight. Zelenskiy, recalling some of the most dramatic moments and...
Tough year ahead for the global economy, IMF’s Georgieva warns
(Reuters) – For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. The new...
Exclusive-U.S. considers airline wastewater testing as COVID surges in China
CHICAGO/NEW YORK (Reuters) – As COVID-19 infections surge in China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering sampling wastewater taken from international aircraft to track any emerging new variants, the agency told Reuters. Such a policy would offer a better solution to tracking the virus and...
Historic new year for Croatia as it joins euro, Schengen area
BREGANA BORDER CROSSING, Croatia (Reuters) – Croatia rang in two historic changes with the new year, as the European Union’s youngest member joined both the EU’s border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency, fulfilling longstanding ambitions of close integration with Europe. At the Bregana border crossing...
Russian roubles strengthens vs dollar as volatile year ends
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The rouble strengthened on Friday, heading towards the 71 mark against the dollar as a highly volatile year drew to a close, with the final month of trading dominated by fears over the impact of a Western oil price cap on Russia’s export revenues. At...
China grants conditional approval for Merck’s COVID treatment
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has granted conditional approval for the import of Merck’s COVID-19 treatment Molnupiravir, China’s medical products regulator said on Friday. Molnupiravir, developed by Merck which is also known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, is approved to be used in adult patients who have mild to medium COVID infection and a high risk of progressing to severe cases, according to China’s National Medical Products Administration.
U.S. judge orders Norwegian Cruise Line to pay $110 million for use of Cuba port
MIAMI (Reuters) – Norwegian Cruise Line must pay $110 million in damages for use of a port that Cuba’s government confiscated in 1960, according to a ruling by a U.S. judge released on Friday. The decision by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom in Miami follows her March ruling...
Ukraine shells Donetsk’s Makiivka, hitting military quarters -officials
(Reuters) – Ukraine’s forces shelled on New Year’s Eve the city of Makiivka and other places of the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, Russia’s officials said, with reports saying that a military quarters were hit, killing many. The Moscow-installed administration of the Donetsk region in...
North Korea fires missile on New Years Day – Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula in the early hours of Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military. North Korea also launched three ballistic missiles on Saturday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs...
Japan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Ministry of Defence is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) and aims to deploy them in the 2030s, Kyodo news reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The government is...
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile – EMSC
(Reuters) – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said. The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6. (Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
