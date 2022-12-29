ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Insider Alleges Tom Cruise May Be Annoyed With Brad Pitt After Golden Globes Snub And The Quotes Are Wild

By Carly Levy
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7UpR_0jxu8SJG00

On December 12th, the 2023 Golden Globe nominations were announced. Among those nominees was Brad Pitt in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Babylon, yet his buddy Tom Cruise didn’t receive an acting nomination for Top Gun: Maverick despite the box office hit snagging two nominations for Best Drama and Best Song. An insider alleges that the Top Gun star’s awards snub took him pretty hard with his annoyance drawn towards Brad Pitt with wild and juicy quotes to follow.

Top Gun: Maverick was a movie that couldn’t and wouldn’t stop making money at the box office. Considering top-earning movies of this year like Spider-Man: No Way Home didn’t get any Golden Globe nominations, this is a tremendous accomplishment for the action drama. However, Tom Cruise didn’t get a Golden Globe nomination for the acting category. According to Radar Online , an inside source said the Mission: Impossible star is allegedly fuming over this awards snub.

Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse! This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech.

This may seem like a shock considering last year Tom Cruise handed back awards in protest towards the Golden Globes’ lack of diversity in nominations. Another source alleges that this could be the real reason why Cruise wasn’t nominated this year. It was a very radical decision made by the award-winning actor. Because of the stir that was created due to the boycotts made by celebrities and creatives, last year’s Golden Globes made the decision to not have it televised with the results announced through a press release and social media.

Another reason that sources say that Tom Cruise is boiling mad is at his rival pal Brad Pitt. Considering he received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Babylon and already has an Oscar win for last year’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the War of the Worlds star has reportedly been “obsessed” with beating his Interview with a Vampire co-star according to the insider.

It stinks that Brad, once again, seems to have milked his relationship with the foreign journalists at the Globes to get his own movie — which many consider way inferior to Top Gun — a ton of nods. As far as Tom's concerned, this snub is all Brad's fault!

Sources have also been saying that Brad Pitt is not the only one that Cruise could allegedly be annoyed with. He’s been said by sources to be dodging ex-friend Will Smith’s calls after the televised Oscar slap towards Chris Rock occurred. Cruise’s friends say he’s at the point where he wants to stay away from Hollywood to avoid the political chaos that’s been happening recently in that environment. Well, that will be pretty hard for the thrill-seeking actor if a Top Gun 3 has been talked about . Not to mention, he’ll have to do promotions for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Two. So, this may be an easier-said-than-done situation.

Tom Cruise allegedly might be annoyed with Brad Pitt over his Golden Globe nomination, but hopefully, this is just speculation, and that there won’t be a war between the former co-stars. You can watch Tom Cruise’s return to the cockpit in Top Gun: Maverick on your Paramount+ subscription .

Comments / 7

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
RadarOnline

Battle Of The Heartthrobs! Tom Cruise 'Blames' Golden Globes Snub On Old Pal Brad Pitt: Sources

Bitter Tom Cruise is fuming over his Golden Globes snub — and he's blaming old foe Brad Pitt for sabotaging his chances of Hollywood success, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 60-year-old action star had his biggest box-office hit ever in Top Gun: Maverick, which netted over $200 million the first week alone, but he wasn't even nominated for an award by the foreign press association."Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" snitched a source."This was the first time in...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
New York Post

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set

Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
175K+
Followers
41K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy