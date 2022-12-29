Report: Josh Dobbs to make first NFL start with Titans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just over a week after signing with the Tennessee Titans , former University of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs will reportedly make his first NFL start on Thursday.

Justin Melo, an NFL writer for The Draft Network, Broadway Sports and SB Nation, reported that the Titans are expected to start Dobbs on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Starting QB Ryan Tannehill recently underwent ankle surgery and is not expected to play again this season, per multiple reports. In three starts for the Titans this season, rookie Malik Willis has thrown for a combined 234 yards, three interceptions and zero touchdowns.

Regardless of the outcome of Thursday’s game against the Cowboys, Tennessee’s playoff hopes will hinge on their Week 18 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars which will determine the AFC South division winner. Star running back Derrick Henry is listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game.

The Titans announced on Dec. 21 that Dobbs had joined the team from the Detroit Lions’ practice squad ahead of their Christmas Eve game against the Houston Texans.

In four years on Rocky Top, Dobbs had a record of 23-12, tying Condredge Holloway for the fifth-most wins by a starting quarterback. He set the school records for career rushing yards, career rushing touchdowns, single-season rushing touchdowns and single-season rushing yards.

Dobbs was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and has also spent time over his six-year career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns.

His 7,138 career passing yards rank fifth in Tennessee history and his 9,360 total yards of offense trail only Peyton Manning and Casey Clausen as the most in school history.

