‘Amarillo by Morning’: Terry Stafford thinks of home, and home remembers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether or not you’re headed up from San Antone with everything, or just what you’ve got on – if you lost your saddle in Houston and broke your leg in Santa Fe, you might have Amarillo on your mind. At least, that was the wager of Terry LaVerne Stafford when he […]
Gang Violence On The Rise In Amarillo. How Will Police Stop It?
As we wrap up 2022, we look back at all the good, bad, and entertaining things about Amarillo. Crime rose even more, which clearly falls into the bad category. Some new businesses and restaurants opened up and that's good. Unfortunately, it will always be the bad that outweighs the good....
LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp
I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
This Stuck Trash Truck Is Exactly How 2022 Has Us Feeling
In case you didn't see the story earlier today, a report from KAMR Local 4 News stated that a City of Amarillo trash truck got stuck under an overpass on 45th. The story doesn't mention any injuries, and for that we are grateful. Looking at the photos, I could only think one thought.
KFDA
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
KFDA
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Potter County Judge asks state leaders to help build mental health hospital
POTTER COUNTY, Texas — As we enter 2023, Potter County in the Texas panhandle is facing the same growing problem as many other communities in the Lone Star state: a lack of mental health services. Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner holds mental health hearings for 25 of the 26...
New Year’s Eve Parties In Amarillo? Here’s Some Good Ones.
Out with the old and in with the new! That's the beauty of New Year's Eve, we get a chance to party our faces off and tell the year to kick rocks. We look ahead to what the next 365 days will bring us, hopefully, better than the previous year.
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
abc7amarillo.com
Found! Boy, 9, went missing on New Years Eve, was considered endangered
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The search for a 9-year-old boy who went missing on New Years Eve is over. Amarillo police said at 8:50 a.m. Sunday Christian Luciano Rodriguez had been found. Christian has been located safe and returned to his family," said Amarillo police. "Thank you to all of...
Amarillo’s Labor Day Shooter Has Competency Restored; Now What?
An old criminal defense attorney I know once told me, "Out of all my clients, only the DUIs were normal people like you and me. The others....just weren't quite right." It's something that's stuck with me through the years. While I still think it's a sweeping generalization...I have to admit that he just might be on to something.
kgncnewsnow.com
Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday
New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
Amarillo Little Theatre working towards new performance space
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Little Theatre is the place to be and soon they will be expanding with a new performance space by their 100th anniversary. During the Panhandle Gives campaign, Amarillo Little Theatre raised $34,160 to use to take the first steps toward a new performance space across the parking lot from the […]
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See
It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
When does school start? Spring 2023 on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the holiday season come and gone, families around the region will soon be bundling up their students and sending them back to the classroom for the Spring 2023 semester. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains. When does school start in […]
KCBD
Amarillo sees increase in gang violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in southeast Amarillo Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to a hotel in the 4600 block of I-40 East around 3:12 a.m. […]
Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd
On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
Extra Police Means You Should Think About A Sober Ride
The end of the year always brings hope, joy, and parties. I love all three of those things about ringing in the new year. With the parties typically comes alcohol, and that always seems to liven up the party. I mean, what's New Year's without having some cocktails and champagne?
KFDA
City of Amarillo issuing debt for landfill and neighborhood park amenities
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is planning to issue over $10 million in debt, addressing issues at the landfill and with neighborhood park amenities. The city says one of these issuance is for “Certificates of Obligation,” meaning it doesn’t need tax payer approval. $6.3...
