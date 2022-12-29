Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Entries sought for Yom HaShoah V’Hagvurah arts contest
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Kol Israel Foundation are seeking middle and high school students to enter the 2023 Yom HaShoah V’Hagvurah Creative Arts Contest. This year’s theme is the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw ghetto uprising. Students are asked to explore topics such as what the uprising would have looked like, how it was documented and if there are relevant connections to be made or lessons to be learned today through their artwork or poetry.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gottlieb, Carolyn
Carolyn B. Gottlieb (nee Brown), beloved wife of the late Sanford, passed away Dec. 31, 2022. Loving mother of Marc (Kim) Gottlieb, Herb Gottlieb and Pamela (James) Leikin. Devoted grandmother of Lori (David) Walker, Gretchen (Eric) Melman, Samantha Gottlieb, Chad (Leslie) Leikin, Brett (Hanna) Leikin and Sydney Leikin. Great-grandmother of Jack, Emma, Harrison, Sasha, Simone and Leo. Dear sister of the late Vivian Liff and Albert Brown.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rothman, Bernice
Bernice F. Rothman (nee Scher), beloved wife of the late Jerry Silver and the late Donald Rothman, passed away Dec. 29, 2022. Loving mother of Eric (Deborah Frazier) Silver, Faye Silver, Ruth Silver (Allan Hersh), Deborah (Patrick Haggerty) Silver, Gayle (Tony DeLuca) Silver and step-mother of Susan (Larry) Dallies and Alan (Beverly) Rothman. Devoted grandmother of Justin Silver, Kira Silver, Myriah, James and Griffin Hankins, Ollie DeLuca, Cassidy DeLuca, Brenda (Justin) Leikala, Sherie Scott, Marie (Charles) Kalamba, Michael (Shandi) Rothman and Elizabeth (Keith) Campbell. Great-grandmother of nine. Dear step sister of Marlene Kain and Arnold (Golda) Hoffman.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bialy’s bagels, Geraci’s sauce equal new menu item
Fans of Bialy’s Bagels and Geraci’s Restaurant now can whet their appetite for both University Heights businesses in one visit by purchasing Bialy’s newly revamped pizza bagel using Geraci’s Restaurant’s pizza sauce. Unveiled Dec. 22, the collaboration between the two was born out of a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gross Schechter Day School holds Chanukah-themed winter concert
Gross Schechter Day School held its winter concert, “Chanukkah Music-ah Palooza-kah,” Dec. 20. A packed house watched the students from the early childhood center and lower school perform traditional Chanukah favorites and some modern updates. The performance was presented by Sheri Gross and Destiny French.
Cleveland Jewish News
How to keep motivated toward New Year’s fitness goals
For many, health and fitness may be among their priorities heading into the new year. These resolutions can be tricky to stick to, but local fitness professionals can help provide support and encouragement to keep their clients motivated. Ed King, owner of Kings Gym in Bedford Heights, and Rabbi Michael...
Comments / 0