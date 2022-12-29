Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
Wild Mike Tomlin record stays alive after big SNF win
Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been as steady as any head coach in NFL history during his time with the team and proved it with a big win over the Baltimore Ravens to keep their playoff hopes alive. It was a struggle all night for the Steelers offensively, but rookie quarterback Kenny Read more... The post Wild Mike Tomlin record stays alive after big SNF win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Heroes, zeros from Giants’ win over Colts: Richie James re-emerging
Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Giants’ 38-10 win over the Colts. Hero Daniel Jones completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns and ran 11 times for 91 yards and another two touchdowns. He subbed out of the game to a “Daniel Jones!” chant from the crowd. Zero Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles completed 8 of 13 passes for 81 yards, but his pick-six to Landon Collins late in the second quarter essentially ended the game. He was knocked out of the game by Kayvon Thibodeaux shortly after. Unsung hero Richie James made seven catches for 76 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown, as the Giants went ahead 7-3. He has 15 catches for 166 yards over the last two games, coming back from a midseason disappearance. Stat 50 Games the Giants’ offense had gone without reaching 30 points (without any help from defense or special teams), since a 41-35 win against the Commanders in Week 16 of the 2019 season. Quote of the day “Our goal will never be just to make the playoffs. That will never be just our goal” — Brian Daboll on the Giants clinching a playoff spot but having more work to do
The Giants’ two potential NFL playoff scenarios
With the Giants beating the Colts on Sunday to lock up their first playoff berth since 2016, it’s finally safe to look ahead to the team’s potential postseason opponent. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed and will open the playoffs at the No. 3 seed. But who that No. 3 seed will be is up in the air. Coach Brian Daboll’s team with play the Vikings if Minnesota loses at the Bears or the 49ers beat the Cardinals in Week 17. The Giants lost to the Vikings 27-23 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve. Kicker Greg Joseph drilled a 61-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. Big Blue could also visit the 49ers if San Francisco loses and the Vikings win. The 49ers sport arguably the NFL’s best defense and it would be the team’s first meeting this season. The Giants face the Eagles in Week 18 before getting ready for the postseason.
From Bucs to Bowl: Raymond James Stadium undergoes quick turnaround before ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. (WCIA) — The transformation is underway at Raymond James Stadium. Less than an hour after the Buccaneers beat the Panthers to clinch the NFC South, crews started working on the field to get it ready for Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl between Illinois and Mississippi State. It’s a huge project with a lot of work […]
Cotton Bowl 2023 preview: Caleb Williams leads USC Trojans against Tulane Green Wave
Lincoln Riley confirmed on Sunday that quarterback Caleb Williams - who won the Heisman Trophy just three weeks ago - will play in Monday's Cotton Bowl against Tulane. Williams injured his left hamstring in USC's Pac-12 championship game loss to Utah on December 2, and his status for the Trojans' bowl game was in doubt.
Comments / 0