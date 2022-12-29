Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
A new book challenges progressive Jews
David Bernstein is the founder and CEO of the Maryland-based Jewish Institute for Liberal Values (JILV), as in classical liberalism and moderate politics. He has been involved with Jewish organizations throughout his life, leading several, and identifies as politically liberal. But changes in recent years inspired him to leave these organizations and create a new one.
Cleveland Jewish News
Expanding Abraham Accords, strengthening Israel’s alliances top agenda at Jerusalem summit
Conservative leaders in business, government, media and law gathered for the Fourth Jerusalem Leaders Summit in Jerusalem on Dec. 28, participating in a wide-ranging discussion on how to advance the Abraham Accords, strengthen Israel’s ties with the United States and Europe, and address growing antisemitism in western countries. Natasha...
Cleveland Jewish News
Vandals again desecrate Holocaust memorial in Thessaloniki, once home to largest Sephardic community in Europe
(JTA) — For at least the fourth time since it was installed in 2014, vandals desecrated a Holocaust memorial in Thessaloniki, the Greek city that once boasted a Jewish plurality. A photo appearing Thursday on the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece website showed a red swastika daubed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Agudath Israel of America condemns the New York Times for latest hit piece on Orthodox Jews
Agudath Israel of America in a statement on Thursday, criticized the New York Times for its latest story which accuses Hasidic Jews of taking advantage of a policy designed to make special education more available. “Another week, another front-page attack on Orthodox Jews – this time targeting children with special...
Cleveland Jewish News
State Department fails to condemn glorification of terrorism by PA president, PM
The U.S. State Department declined to criticize the Palestinian Authority president and prime minister after they praised and glorified a recently-deceased Palestinian terrorist, responsible for the murder of seven Israelis, including two American citizens. On Dec. 20, Nasser Abu Hamid (sometimes spelled Abu Hmeid), a founder and the commander in...
Cleveland Jewish News
UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis knighted by King Charles III
United Kingdom Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2023 New Year Honors, according to a statement released Friday by the U.K. cabinet office. Mirvis was given the designation by King Charles III in recognition of his “significant services to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Sub-Saharan African Jewish Alliance formed in the aftermath of Kulanu conference
The Sub-Saharan African Jewish Alliance was founded this month, with the goal of facilitating ties among the continent’s Jewish groups. The organization will include representatives from Tanzania, Madagascar, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Kenya and Cameroon. The SAJA was established after representatives of Jewish communities across sub-Saharan Africa...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hamas event in Jerusalem: Wage jihad to destroy Israel
At an event commemorating Hamas’s 35th anniversary at Al-Quds University in eastern Jerusalem, a call for jihad to liberate Palestine “from the river to sea” was issued. Muhammad Hamada, Hamas’s spokesman for Jerusalem affairs, said in a pre-recorded address on Dec. 11 that “the [young] generation of the resistance is coming like a roaring river to free Jerusalem, and no occupier or invader will stop it,” according to a report by MEMRI.
Cleveland Jewish News
Disappointment in Claims Conference decision to feature Seth Rogen
Pro-Israel activists expressed outrage and disappointment this week over the Claims Conference’s decision to feature actor-comedian Seth Rogen as a headliner in its celebrity-studded virtual Hanukkah event honoring Holocaust survivors. The Jewish Canadian-American’s public remarks have been interpreted by some as delegitimizing Israel’s existence. Last week’s event,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iranian writer sentenced to death for interview with Israeli channel
Iranian writer and painter Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by Iran’s Revolutionary Court. Bahman was arrested in October for an interview he gave to Israeli TV station Channel 13 in April in which he was critical of the Iranian regime and called for peace with the Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
UAE president congratulates Netanyahu on forming a government
United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on forming a government, according to a statement released Saturday night by Netanyahu’s office. Bin Zayed repeated his invitation for Netanyahu to make an official visit to Abud Dhabi, which the two leaders...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbis, teachers, survivors: 18 Jews whose deaths diminished our communities in 2022
(JTA) — All year long, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reports about the deaths of Jewish newsmakers in our community. To close out the year, we wanted to turn our attention to people who may not have been such household names but whose stories deserve to be remembered. Here, with...
Cleveland Jewish News
Government delays transfer of responsibility to police over communities near Jerusalem
Israel announced on Saturday that a planned transfer of responsibility for security over eastern Jerusalem checkpoints and Israeli communities near Jerusalem in Judea and Samaria, from Israel Defense Forces to Israel Police jurisdiction, will be delayed by 30 days. The transfer had been set to take place on Sunday, but...
Cleveland Jewish News
UNGA adopts resolution calling for ICJ opinion on Judea and Samaria
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday passed a resolution calling on the ICJ to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”. Passed by an 87-26 margin with 53 abstentions, the resolution also calls for an investigation into...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s new government assumes control of ministries
Members of Israel’s new government on Sunday assumed control over their various ministries following numerous handover ceremonies in Jerusalem. The ministers were officially sworn in during a Knesset session on Thursday. Notable examples included former IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Yoav Gallant (Likud), who took over the Defense Ministry from...
Cleveland Jewish News
Inner growth, inner regression challenges we face
This week’s Torah portion, Vayigash, resumes after the very dramatic pause at the end of Miketz last week, when Joseph, still only known to his brothers as Pharaoh’s right-hand man, has manipulated them into the very situation they were most fearful of; namely, their youngest brother Benjamin being held as a prisoner in Egypt while the rest of the brothers are free to return to their father in Canaan.
Cleveland Jewish News
A conversation with Ron Dermer provides a blueprint for his strategy
Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer was sworn in Thursday as strategic affairs minister. Dermer, a confidante of Prime Minister Netanyahu and known as “Bibi’s Brain,” is set to resurrect a ministry closed down by the previous government. While the vaguely-titled Strategic Affairs Ministry...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli PM offers condolences on death of Pope Benedict XVI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening expressed his “deep condolences to the Christian world” on the death of Pope Benedict XVI. “He was a great spiritual leader who was fully committed to the historic reconciliation between the Catholic Church and the Jewish people, which he movingly expressed during his historic visit to Israel in 2009,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jerusalem bomber indicted on terrorism and murder charges
Prosecutors on Friday charged Eslam Froukh, a Palestinian resident of Kafr Aqab in eastern Jerusalem, with terrorism and murder, accusing him of conducting the deadly Nov. 23 twin bombings in the city. Two civilians—Tedsha Tashuma, a 50-year-old father of six from the Psgat Ze’ev neighborhood, and Aryeh Shechopek, 16, a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu slams ‘disgraceful’ UN request for ICJ opinion on Judea and Samaria
Israel’s prime minister on Saturday described as “disgraceful” a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to render an opinion on the legal status of Judea and Samaria. “Just like the hundreds of distorted U.N. General Assembly resolutions against Israel over the...
Comments / 0