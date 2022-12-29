Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Expanding Abraham Accords, strengthening Israel’s alliances top agenda at Jerusalem summit
Conservative leaders in business, government, media and law gathered for the Fourth Jerusalem Leaders Summit in Jerusalem on Dec. 28, participating in a wide-ranging discussion on how to advance the Abraham Accords, strengthen Israel’s ties with the United States and Europe, and address growing antisemitism in western countries. Natasha...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu extends the term of Israel’s United Nations ambassador
As one of his first orders of business upon taking office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended the term of Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations. The extension means Erdan, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, will remain in his post until the end of 2024.
Cleveland Jewish News
Azerbaijan appoints its first ambassador to Israel
Azerbaijan appointed its first ambassador to Israel this week. According to Azerbaijan’s state news outlet Haqqin.az, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Mukhtar Mammadov has been appointed as the country’s first ambassador to the Jewish State. “Congratulations and good luck to the first Azerbaijani ambassador to Israel!” tweeted...
Cleveland Jewish News
State Department fails to condemn glorification of terrorism by PA president, PM
The U.S. State Department declined to criticize the Palestinian Authority president and prime minister after they praised and glorified a recently-deceased Palestinian terrorist, responsible for the murder of seven Israelis, including two American citizens. On Dec. 20, Nasser Abu Hamid (sometimes spelled Abu Hmeid), a founder and the commander in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken congratulates Netanyahu on new Israeli government
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for the formation of Israel’s new government. “I look forward to working with the new Israeli government to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region, and to advance the interests and values that have been at the heart of our relationship for decades,” he said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
UNGA adopts resolution calling for ICJ opinion on Judea and Samaria
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday passed a resolution calling on the ICJ to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”. Passed by an 87-26 margin with 53 abstentions, the resolution also calls for an investigation into...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu slams ‘disgraceful’ UN request for ICJ opinion on Judea and Samaria
Israel’s prime minister on Saturday described as “disgraceful” a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to render an opinion on the legal status of Judea and Samaria. “Just like the hundreds of distorted U.N. General Assembly resolutions against Israel over the...
Cleveland Jewish News
A conversation with Ron Dermer provides a blueprint for his strategy
Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer was sworn in Thursday as strategic affairs minister. Dermer, a confidante of Prime Minister Netanyahu and known as “Bibi’s Brain,” is set to resurrect a ministry closed down by the previous government. While the vaguely-titled Strategic Affairs Ministry...
Cleveland Jewish News
IRGC commander: 50 operations conducted against Israel daily
Brig.-Gen. Esmayeel Qaani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force said Tuesday that 40-50 actions are carried out against Israel in the West Bank daily, reported Iran’s Fars News Agency. He predicted that the Palestinians would soon evict Israelis from their homeland. In August, IRGC Commander Maj.-Gen....
Cleveland Jewish News
Government delays transfer of responsibility to police over communities near Jerusalem
Israel announced on Saturday that a planned transfer of responsibility for security over eastern Jerusalem checkpoints and Israeli communities near Jerusalem in Judea and Samaria, from Israel Defense Forces to Israel Police jurisdiction, will be delayed by 30 days. The transfer had been set to take place on Sunday, but...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hamas event in Jerusalem: Wage jihad to destroy Israel
At an event commemorating Hamas’s 35th anniversary at Al-Quds University in eastern Jerusalem, a call for jihad to liberate Palestine “from the river to sea” was issued. Muhammad Hamada, Hamas’s spokesman for Jerusalem affairs, said in a pre-recorded address on Dec. 11 that “the [young] generation of the resistance is coming like a roaring river to free Jerusalem, and no occupier or invader will stop it,” according to a report by MEMRI.
Cleveland Jewish News
A new book challenges progressive Jews
David Bernstein is the founder and CEO of the Maryland-based Jewish Institute for Liberal Values (JILV), as in classical liberalism and moderate politics. He has been involved with Jewish organizations throughout his life, leading several, and identifies as politically liberal. But changes in recent years inspired him to leave these organizations and create a new one.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli PM offers condolences on death of Pope Benedict XVI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening expressed his “deep condolences to the Christian world” on the death of Pope Benedict XVI. “He was a great spiritual leader who was fully committed to the historic reconciliation between the Catholic Church and the Jewish people, which he movingly expressed during his historic visit to Israel in 2009,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
Sub-Saharan African Jewish Alliance formed in the aftermath of Kulanu conference
The Sub-Saharan African Jewish Alliance was founded this month, with the goal of facilitating ties among the continent’s Jewish groups. The organization will include representatives from Tanzania, Madagascar, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Kenya and Cameroon. The SAJA was established after representatives of Jewish communities across sub-Saharan Africa...
Cleveland Jewish News
Agudath Israel of America condemns the New York Times for latest hit piece on Orthodox Jews
Agudath Israel of America in a statement on Thursday, criticized the New York Times for its latest story which accuses Hasidic Jews of taking advantage of a policy designed to make special education more available. “Another week, another front-page attack on Orthodox Jews – this time targeting children with special...
Cleveland Jewish News
Inner growth, inner regression challenges we face
This week’s Torah portion, Vayigash, resumes after the very dramatic pause at the end of Miketz last week, when Joseph, still only known to his brothers as Pharaoh’s right-hand man, has manipulated them into the very situation they were most fearful of; namely, their youngest brother Benjamin being held as a prisoner in Egypt while the rest of the brothers are free to return to their father in Canaan.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lithuania passes law allocating nearly $40 million for Holocaust survivors
(JTA) — Lithuania’s parliament passed a law this week to set aside over 37 million euros ($38 million) as restitution for Holocaust survivors and their heirs. Ingrida Šimonytė, Lithuania’s prime minister, introduced the bill in the Seimas, Lithuania’s national legislature in Vilnius, on Nov. 15, proposing to nearly double the money the government had already set aside for restitution claims in a country where 90% of its Jews were killed in the Holocaust. Today only 5,000 Jews remain in the country.
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Nazi camp secretary, 97, challenges her conviction
The conviction of a 97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary for participation in the murder of more than 10,000 people in the Holocaust was appealed, a German court announced on Wednesday. The defense team of Irmgard Furchner, the first woman tried in Germany for Nazi-era crimes in decades, and a second...
Comments / 0