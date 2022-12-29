Read full article on original website
Various News: Sasha Banks Hangs Out With Japanese Rapper, Update To Tonight’s WWE House Show
– Sasha Banks is in Japan head of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and she took some time to hang out with Japanese rapper & producer TOMORO. TOMORO posted some pics from his birthday party with Banks, as you can see below. He wrote (translated via Google):. “I’m so happy with...
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
Former AJPW Triple Crown Champion Jake Lee Makes NOAH In-Ring Debut Next Week
– Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that former AJPW Triple Crown Champion Jake Lee will be making his NOAH in-ring debut next week. He is set to face Yoshiki Inamura at NOAH New Sunrise 20223 on January 8. THe event will be held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. You can see the announcement tweet below.
WWE News: Becky Lynch Celebrates New Year, Calls 2022 Favorite Year of Her Career, Top 10 Royal Rumble Betrayals
– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch wished fans a happy New Year today. She wrote earlier, “Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling – it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople”
Kenny Omega on Why He Pursued Working in Japan Over WWE, Thoughts on Developmental System
– During a recent interview with Monthly Puroresu ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega discussed his upcoming return to New Japan this week against Will Ospreay. Below are some highlights. On what made him think he could work with the top guys in Japan: “I never really did...
Minoru Suzuki Set To Work All Japan Pro Wrestling Tour
As previously reported, Suzuki-gun, the faction led by Minoru Suzuki in NJPW, has disbanded. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this may be because Suzuki is set to work for All Japan Pro Wrestling. Suzuki will appear for AJPW’s January upcoming tour. There’s no word on his status in New Japan at this time.
AEW’s Mike Mansury Reveals Why He Left WWE, Being Heir Apparent To Kevin Dunn
New AEW Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Mansury discussed what led to him leaving WWE after working there for eleven years. Read on for the details:. On how intense his schedule had become: “I’d gotten to a...
Kazuchika Okada Looks Back on NJPW in 2022, the Passing of Antonio Inoki
– NJPW1972.com spoke to Kazuchika Okada ahead of this week’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. On January 4, Okada will face Jay White in the main event for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Okada reflected on the year 2022, the legacy of the late Antonio Inoki, and more. Below are some highlights:
Nyla Rose Names Her Fantasy Lead-In Show Idea For AEW Dynamite
Nyla Rose recently discussed what her ideal dream show would be as a lead-in to AEW Dynamite. Rose spoke with Fightful for a new interview and was asked what her choice of a lead-in would be. “My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said. “My pure fantasy world...
AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts V
Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts V. It was announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage that Cassidy will defend his championship against Kip Sabian at the show. Battle of the Belts V takes place on January 6th immediately after Rampage and airs...
Ryback Says WWE Has Given Resignation on Pursuit of Trademark on His Ring Name
– Former WWE Superstar Ryback wrote on his Twitter on December 30 that WWE has “given up” and put in a resignation for the trademark on “Ryback,” apparently clearing the way for him to now fully own the trademark on the term. As previously reported, Ryback sought to have his name legally changed from his birth name of Ryan Reeves to Ryback in September 2016.
The Young Bucks Were Reportedly Originally Scheduled for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
– At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years, since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Omega is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the event. However, it appears that Omega’s Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), were also scheduled to work the show at one point, per Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.
Rocky Romero On Possible Surprises At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom: ‘Anything Is Possible’
Wrestler and NJPW talent liaison Rocky Romero was a recent guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Romero, notably wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt, spoke on a number of topics, including the upcoming NJPW WrestleKingdom event… and what surprises fans might expect. A portion of the conversation between Paquette and Romero is transcribed below:
Miranda Gordy Shares Details On Her Wrestling Future For 2023
Miranda Gordy appeared on the Family Business podcast recently and shared her career plans for the upcoming year (h/t to Wrestling Inc). She hopes to build on the performances that carried her through 2022 and explained her priority list for various promotions she’d like to work with. You can read a few highlights from Gordy below.
Various News: Jade Cargill Congratulates Charlotte Flair, Top Ten Smackdown Moments, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog
– In a post on Twitter, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill congratulated WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on her 14th title win last night. – WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown. – Thunder Rosa posted...
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Cuts Promo on Blackpool Combat Club After Rampage, Rampage New Year’s Smash Video Highlights
– Swerve Strickland cut a promo on the Blackpool Combat Club after last night’s AEW Rampage went off the air. Strickland picked up a win over Wheeler Yuta in the main event:. – AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s New Year’s Smash edition of Rampage:...
AJ Styles Reportedly Injured At WWE Live Event
AJ Styles reportedly suffered an injury at a WWE Holiday Tour live event on Thursday. PWInsider reports that Styles got hurt during an OC vs. Judgment Day six-person mixed tag team match. Styles had to be helped to the back after the match. According to the site, the injury is...
