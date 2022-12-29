ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans

It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
Former AJPW Triple Crown Champion Jake Lee Makes NOAH In-Ring Debut Next Week

– Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that former AJPW Triple Crown Champion Jake Lee will be making his NOAH in-ring debut next week. He is set to face Yoshiki Inamura at NOAH New Sunrise 20223 on January 8. THe event will be held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. You can see the announcement tweet below.
Minoru Suzuki Set To Work All Japan Pro Wrestling Tour

As previously reported, Suzuki-gun, the faction led by Minoru Suzuki in NJPW, has disbanded. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this may be because Suzuki is set to work for All Japan Pro Wrestling. Suzuki will appear for AJPW’s January upcoming tour. There’s no word on his status in New Japan at this time.
AEW’s Mike Mansury Reveals Why He Left WWE, Being Heir Apparent To Kevin Dunn

New AEW Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Mansury discussed what led to him leaving WWE after working there for eleven years. Read on for the details:. On how intense his schedule had become: “I’d gotten to a...
Kazuchika Okada Looks Back on NJPW in 2022, the Passing of Antonio Inoki

– NJPW1972.com spoke to Kazuchika Okada ahead of this week’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. On January 4, Okada will face Jay White in the main event for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Okada reflected on the year 2022, the legacy of the late Antonio Inoki, and more. Below are some highlights:
Nyla Rose Names Her Fantasy Lead-In Show Idea For AEW Dynamite

Nyla Rose recently discussed what her ideal dream show would be as a lead-in to AEW Dynamite. Rose spoke with Fightful for a new interview and was asked what her choice of a lead-in would be. “My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said. “My pure fantasy world...
AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts V

Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts V. It was announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage that Cassidy will defend his championship against Kip Sabian at the show. Battle of the Belts V takes place on January 6th immediately after Rampage and airs...
Ryback Says WWE Has Given Resignation on Pursuit of Trademark on His Ring Name

– Former WWE Superstar Ryback wrote on his Twitter on December 30 that WWE has “given up” and put in a resignation for the trademark on “Ryback,” apparently clearing the way for him to now fully own the trademark on the term. As previously reported, Ryback sought to have his name legally changed from his birth name of Ryan Reeves to Ryback in September 2016.
The Young Bucks Were Reportedly Originally Scheduled for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

– At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years, since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Omega is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the event. However, it appears that Omega’s Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), were also scheduled to work the show at one point, per Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.
Rocky Romero On Possible Surprises At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom: ‘Anything Is Possible’

Wrestler and NJPW talent liaison Rocky Romero was a recent guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Romero, notably wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt, spoke on a number of topics, including the upcoming NJPW WrestleKingdom event… and what surprises fans might expect. A portion of the conversation between Paquette and Romero is transcribed below:
Miranda Gordy Shares Details On Her Wrestling Future For 2023

Miranda Gordy appeared on the Family Business podcast recently and shared her career plans for the upcoming year (h/t to Wrestling Inc). She hopes to build on the performances that carried her through 2022 and explained her priority list for various promotions she’d like to work with. You can read a few highlights from Gordy below.
AJ Styles Reportedly Injured At WWE Live Event

AJ Styles reportedly suffered an injury at a WWE Holiday Tour live event on Thursday. PWInsider reports that Styles got hurt during an OC vs. Judgment Day six-person mixed tag team match. Styles had to be helped to the back after the match. According to the site, the injury is...

