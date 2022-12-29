Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Oilersnation Top 10 of 2022: #2 — Goaltender Jimmy Howard joins Edmonton Oilers on a two-year contract
Welcome to the annual wrap-up of the most-read articles of the last year!. The annual April Fool’s day post never fails. Last year, as he always does, Cam Lewis came up with a tremendous headline that sucked everyone in. 2022’s edition saw him pen that the Oilers had signed former Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard to a two-year deal partway through the year.
Yardbarker
Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes he could cover Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Neither team's head coach will be suiting up on Sunday when the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers battle. But if they were, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes he'd get the better of his counterpart, Mike Tomlin, when asked this week by reporters. Harbaugh admitted that he...
Yardbarker
Former Angels All-Star Designated for Assignment By Giants
La Stella hit .239 in 60 games last season with the Giants, with two home runs and 14 RBIs. In 108 games with the Angels in 2019 and the COVID-shortened 2020, La Stella hit .289 with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs. The best season of his nine-year career came...
Yardbarker
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Should Look To Bring Back A Familiar Quarterback As Backup In 2023
Regardless of the outcome to the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have several interesting decisions to make. There are holes on the offensive and defensive lines and the front office needs to build around a young offense that has flashed potential since the Week 9 bye. One of the more interesting situations will be what the team decides to do with backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. After starting the first four games of the season, he was benched and rookie, Kenny Pickett is clearly going to be the guy going forward. Trubisky has a $10.625 million cap hit that may be too big of a number to keep him around as a second string.
Yardbarker
Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market
The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
Jazz's Achilles Heel Continues to Be Clutch-Time Collapse
The Utah Jazz aren't saving their best ball for crunch time.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
Yardbarker
Stock crashing for Steelers former first-round pick
Now in his fourth season, Bush has yet to eclipse any stat he posted as a rookie. Bush's rookie contract expires at the end of this season. With it unlikely the Steelers will re-sign him, another hole will be created on their roster for 2023. Spillane played 100% of the...
Yardbarker
Commanders reveal DE Chase Young's status for pivotal Week 17 game
So much for the perceived pitch count for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. In his second game, Young will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement to reporters Friday. Young will replace James Smith-Williams, who is ruled out with a concussion. Last...
Yardbarker
CBS Analyst Has Bold Prediction For Rafael Devers
The Chicago Cubs have been making some bold moves this offseason to make improvements to their roster. After signing free agents Dansby Swanson and Jameson Taillon, fans are seeing a Cubs team ready to win. However, a CBS analyst is making a bold prediction where they see the Cubs landing...
Yardbarker
Steelers 2nd Round Rookie Phenom George Pickens is Over the Nickname ‘NFL YoungBoy’
It seems like every week, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver, George Pickens is growing in popularity. His charismatic demeanor on and off the field has taken Steeler Nation by storm, and the fans want nothing more than to see his in-game targets go way up. He’s been a star ever since training camp in Latrobe, PA back in August, which is also when and where he started getting called by his new NFL nickname.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Address Multiple Need Areas In New 7 Round Mock Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers have many question marks heading into the off-season. Will Omar Khan address the left side of the offensive line? Or maybe an aging defensive line? Perhaps the continuous search for another lock down cornerback in the Steel City is a top priority? Today, we’ll look at the top 2023 prospects for the black and gold, and just who may very well fall to the franchise in next April’s NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
A video of Michael Bidwill on ‘Hard Knocks’ quickly catches the attention of Cardinals fans
This season, Arizona Cardinals fans have had the rare opportunity to see inside the locker room and up close on the sidelines thanks to the team’s coverage on HBO Hard Knocks. Each week brings a new discussion to the table. Whether it be Budda Bakers’ determination to win, sideline...
Yardbarker
Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas has odd theory on why Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight video was leaked
Gilbert Arenas was inarguably one of the most influential NBA talents of his generation. Although being a three-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA Second-Team member and two-time All-NBA Third-Team member is nothing to sneeze at, those accolades don’t fully express how big of a star Arenas was in his prime. He...
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie George Pickens Wanted To Be #1 But Team Refused
In the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected George Pickens from the Georgia Bulldogs. Pickens has flashed other worldly abilities since he stepped onto the training camp field in Latrobe, PA. He is a superior blocker, a contested catch warrior and has made some of the most spectacular catches the NFL has seen this season.
Yardbarker
Eagles on verge of breaking 46-year NFL record
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the top rushing teams in the NFL, so it’s no surprise that they’re on the doorstep of breaking a league rushing record that’s stood for 46 years. Philly is just three rushing touchdowns away from breaking the Pittsburgh Steelers' record of...
Comments / 0