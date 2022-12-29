Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
WDW News Today
New ‘Minions’ Tie Dye Candy Apparel Available at Universal Studios Hollywood
If you’re looking to switch up your wardrobe from yellow shirts and denim overalls without losing your signature style, the new “Minions” Tie Dye Candy Collection is available at Universal Studios Hollywood. We found it all in the Animation Studio Store on the Upper Lot. Bake My...
Disneyland to launch new show, 'Wondrous Journeys,' to celebrate company's 100th birthday
Disneyland Park is creating an all-new nighttime spectacular, "Wondrous Journeys" to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company starting Jan. 27.
WDW News Today
New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney
A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
WDW News Today
NEW Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Funko POP! Creeps Into Walt Disney World
The Funko POP! of Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy has arrived at Walt Disney World after releasing early (and immediately selling out) at Disneyland Resort. We found the 50th anniversary Funko POP! in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where they had very limited stock. 50th...
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
dallasexpress.com
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/29/22 (Long Waits, 100th Anniversary Items, Disney Skyliner Pin, New Riviera Resort Merchandise, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! It’s a cool and breezy morning here, so let’s go on a walk around the park to see what’s new!. As we walked up to the tap points to enter the park, we noticed the usual large crowds waiting as well.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Opening Date for Adventureland Treehouse Removed From Disneyland Website
Yesterday, Disney updated their refurbishment calendar to reflect an opening date of February 11 for the Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland park. Today, the treehouse has been added back to the refurbishment schedule as “temporarily unavailable.”. It’s unclear if yesterday’s update was simply an error or if Disney wasn’t ready...
WDW News Today
Holiday Remix Still Playing at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT
Despite an announced end date of December 30, 2022, you can still catch a ride on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix overlay. The only changes to the regular ride for the overlay are the soundtrack and a few lines from the cast interspersed. Given that the official date has gone and passed, it’s uncertain how much longer the holiday remix will be available.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Guest Yells Obscenities at Cast Member
Of all the things you assume you’d hear at Walt Disney World Resort, “I’ve seen her naked” is probably not one of them. The Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are known to be some of the best Disney vacation spots. But, there have been a fair few issues at the Disney Parks recently, be that because of Guests behaving in less than stellar and unacceptable ways or because of problems on account of the Park or the Walt Disney Company itself. Things have been up and down enough that recently the Universal CEO made some rather pointed remarks about Disney as an industry leader.
Disney’s Kali River Rapids Closing, Worrying Fans That It May Be Permanently Offline
Walt Disney World is closing its Kali River Rapids ride on Jan. 9, sparking worries that the closure may be permanent. Disney frequently changes its rides, worrying longtime park-goers that a beloved ride may not return. Usually, the changes are minor, as in adding inclusive characters on the “It’s A Small World After All” or removing the images of pirates chasing wenches, to name two rides that had updates and then returned. The Disney corporate communications department assured that the Kali ride will be back. “Kali River Rapids will be temporarily closed for routine maintenance and will reopen this spring.” The latest...
WDW News Today
Former Guest Relations Cast Member Attempts to Sneak Into Magic Kingdom Utilidors, Repeatedly Rams Security With Stroller
A Florida man was arrested after he apparently got caught trying to sneak into the Magic Kingdom Utilidors last month. When confronted, the man took a stroller and ran over a Disney security guard’s foot repeatedly, according to an arrest report. Now the man, Eugene Zehner, is charged with...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Disney 100th Adidas Sneakers Now Available Online
2023 marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company!. We know some details about the celebration's kick-off in Disneyland, and we are starting to see lots of Disney100...
WDW News Today
Eric Tan Previews EPCOT Poster for 2023 International Festival of the Arts
Artist Eric Tan will be appearing at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with four new prints. He shared the first, a tribute to EPCOT, on Instagram. Tan wrote, “With the EPCOT Festival of the Arts right around the corner, here’s a look at the 1st of 4 new prints debuting at the event. I chose to go a different route on the series rather than focusing on particular films, characters, or attractions. All of the Disney Parks have such a unique architectural aesthetic created by the geniuses at Imagineering. Each one features it’s own series of iconic landmarks that tell as much of a story as classic Disney films. From the shapes, to the colors, to the music – you truly feel as if you’re transported into a different world each time. I love just walking around each one and looking at everything that defines each Park (and stuffing my face while doing so!). Anyhoo, Here’s my tribute to EPCOT!”
WDW News Today
New ‘Greatest in the Galaxy’ Star Wars MagicBand+ Available at Walt Disney World
Let a loved one know they’re the “greatest in the galaxy” (or let the world know you are) with a new “Star Wars” MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World. “Greatest in the Galaxy” Star Wars MagicBand+ – $44.99. The newest Star Wars MagicBand+ design...
disneyfoodblog.com
Get a Disney 50th Anniversary Item For Nearly 50% OFF Now!
The Tower of Terror in Hollywood Studios is the ultimate icon of the park. You can see the top of the attraction from far away, and for many this...
WDW News Today
‘Party Monorail’: Flashing Monorail Undercarriage Lights Celebrate the New Year at Walt Disney World
Even the Monorails at Walt Disney World are celebrating New Year’s Eve! The undercarriage lights, which were added last September, are running a rolling pattern to create “party Monorails,” with effects like a party bus. We spotted a few different Monorails lighting up on their way through.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: The Seventh Dwarf Cone Featuring Sleepy Arrives at Magic Kingdom as 50th Anniversary Celebrations Wind Down
The seventh and final dwarf cone featuring Sleepy has arrived at Storybook Treats in the Magic Kingdom. The cones are part of the large menu of treats celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. As the World’s Most Magical Celebration nears its end date of March 31, a seemingly...
