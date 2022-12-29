ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

WPFO

Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland business is expanding and opening its own restaurant. The Press Herald reports Mr. Tuna, which has a food truck and spot in Portland’s Public Market, will move into a new space on Middle Street in Portland. The building is under construction and is near...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

FunZ trampoline park is back open after being condemned

LEWISTON (WGME)-- The city of Lewiston issued two life-safety violations to FunZ trampoline park on Thursday. City officials and the fire department told employees that fire alarm monitoring was not in place and some emergency exits were not accessible. The park is building new party rooms which are under construction-...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Old Port Tavern set to close on New Year's Eve after 50 years

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A popular Old Port hot spot will pour its last drinks on New Year's Eve after 50 years. The Old Port Tavern on Moulton Street in Portland is set to close Saturday night, according to the Press Herald. It’s known as one of the city's go-to places...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Wells man allegedly attacks officers near Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — A man from Wells, Maine wielding a large knife, known as a bolo machete, was arrested for allegedly attacking three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City. Authorities said he struck two officers in the head before a third...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPFO

Person found dead in York home following domestic disturbance

YORK (WGME) -- A man is dead following a domestic disturbance in York. Police say last night they were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road for a domestic disturbance. According to police, a person inside a home assaulted a woman and locked her out of the house. A...
YORK, ME

