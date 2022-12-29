Read full article on original website
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the Christmas holiday, including: Thursday, Dec. 22 Deputies arrested Kenneth Author Burks, 21, of Hanceville, on multiple failure to appear warrants, including unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. ——- Deputies arrested Jason Robert Day, 40, of Hanceville, on multiple warrants, including two for sexual offense reporting and registration requirements, as well as two probation violations for sexual offense reporting and registration requirements. Friday, Dec. 23 Deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance in the Bremen community. Jackson Stone, 23, of Tennessee, was reported...
Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile in Tuscaloosa has been charged with murder after one person was killed on New Year’s Eve. Tuscaloosa police responded to a call about a shooting on 33rd Street East just before midnight on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, the victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, died as a result of the shooting.
Decatur man acquitted of murder arrested again
Zachary Williams is back in jail after being acquitted of capital murder earlier this month, according to police.
A New Year’s Eve shooting in Tuscaloosa left a 16-year-old dead in one of two overnight homicides. Just before midnight Saturday, Tuscaloosa police responded to Hodo Haven apartments in the 700 block of 33rd Street on a report of gunfire. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said...
Two people are dead and two have been arrested after separate murders in Tuscaloosa during the New Year's Eve weekend. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa a few minutes before midnight Saturday.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 30
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 27 criminal mischief, menacing; Co. Rd. 795 violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1515 theft of property; Hwy 31 theft of property; Hwy 69 S. trafficking drugs; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Co. Rd. 950 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 438 burglary; Co. Rd. 1564 trespassing; Quail Run Dr. December 28 unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy 157 unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437 dog bite; Co. Rd. 5000 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1866 unlawful possession of...
Family Dollar employee calls Decatur police on neighborhood burglary suspect
One man is in the Morgan County jail after a mother came home to find her house being burglarized while her kids were alone inside. According to police reports, a Decatur mother chased the burglar three blocks to a Family Dollar store where one of the employees helped call the cops.
CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning: “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year. ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.” Gentry...
Child reports break-in, mother chases alleged burglar to Family Dollar
A Toney man was arrested in Decatur after court records say he broke into a home where children were present and was chased by the mother into a nearby store when he tried to leave the scene.
Birmingham Police Department warns against celebratory gunfire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is New Year’s Eve and Birmingham Police have an urgent reminder to you about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Sgt. Monica Law said not only is shooting a gun into the air to ring in the new year frivolous and dangerous, it’s also illegal.
Investigators seize more than 150 catalytic converters from Tuscaloosa home; 58-year-old charged
A Tuscaloosa man is facing multiple felony charges after a months-long investigation turned up more than 150 catalytic converters at his home. Gregory Bernard Hudson, 58, was taken into custody early Wednesday by the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Following Hudson’s arrest, investigators...
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office led an investigation that resulted in a search warrant being obtained for an alleged local drug dealer. According to WCSO, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper around midnight Wednesday. Investigators seized 136 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia and […]
A woman was killed early Friday in a Tuscaloosa crash following a police pursuit that began with a traffic stop. A Tuscaloosa police officer at 4 a.m. tried to stop a vehicle that had run a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman was killed during a police chase early Friday morning in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa police said an officer was pursuing a vehicle at 4 a.m. after the driver ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue and refused to stop. The vehicle kept...
2 men, teen arrested in connection to Bessemer robbery
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a home invasion that occurred Tuesday. Devontae Thomas, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree robbery. Vada Floyd, 33, was also charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree […]
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A police chase ended in a crash that killed a passenger in a fleeing vehicle, authorities said Friday. Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were investigating the deadly crash that happened in Tuscaloosa. An officer was pursuing a vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign at 4 a.m. Friday […]
Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
An Alabama teen died early Friday morning after the car in which she was a passenger collided with several trees after the driver ran from police and wrecked. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the victim was a 15-year-old girl. ALEA officials do not identify juvenile victims. The driver was...
Three arrested in Bessemer home invasion robberies
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police arrested three people in a string of home invasion-style burglaries and robberies. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, officers responded to three reports of suspects forcing their way into occupied homes, looking for valuables. While investigating the first two incidents, investigators pulled over a vehicle suspected...
