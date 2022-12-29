ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas

By Ginny Reese
KSNE Sunny 106.5
KSNE Sunny 106.5
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMbDL_0jxu4P5b00
Photo: Getty Images

On December 23rd, people spotted what appeared to be a UFO hovering above the Las Vegas strip. But according to 8 News Now , the sight was likely a rare weather phenomenon that isn't usually seen in the Las Vegas valley.

Workers posted a video in the early morning hours of several lights hanging out in the clouds just above the Saphire Gentleman's Club on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. The video shows some stationary red and white lights in the clouds with four spotlights moving around them.

You can hear people in the background of the video speculating what the lights could be. One person can be heard saying, "Honestly this is really strange. I mean we're here every night I've never seen anything like this."

Check out the chilling video of the lights at the link below:

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas says that the lights are likely a phenomenon called light pillars. The National Weather Service's website describes light pillars as:

"Long pillars of multicolored light streaking the sky seem like the perfect backdrop for impending alien invasion , but in reality, light pillars are a common effect that can be found all over the world.
They do come from above — not extraterrestrials , but tiny crystals of ice hanging in the atmosphere. Ice is very thin, shaped like plates with hexagonal faces. When ice drifts down through the air, it falls close to horizontally. At the top and bottom are the faces with more area. Ice is very reflective, so when light hits those wider faces, it bounces around and reflects off more ice crystals."

Did you see the light pillars?

Comments / 30

danigirl
2d ago

I might believe this, however...why has it not been seen before? They said it had something to do with cool weather and ice crystals stacking against each other, but it gets cold every year. Why are we just now seeing this?

Reply
2
Susan Jansen
3d ago

Its a Galactic Federation ship the Mothership is further above at 40 miles above the Earth . The government and fake lying MSM news needs to tell the truth . Earthans are more than ready .

Reply
2
Bite this
3d ago

The government made a movie to demonstrate what will happen. It's called "MARS ATTACKS". Watch it and use it as a guide to prepare yourself.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
twowanderingsoles.com

17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The Best Bacon Dishes In Las Vegas

Move over, people! THIS is the day we’ve been waiting for. It’s National Bacon Day! Can we use this day to just talk about the most amazing food ever created. I mean, seriously. Why. Is. Bacon. So. Gooooood?!? We can’t figure it out. But I’m willing to bet that this edible gold is the reason many people don’t go full vegetarian. It’s just too good. From wrapping our veggies in it to throwing it in our martinis, we’ll find ANY reason to consume this heavenly food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

‘Jefferson Starship’ added to stacked ‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ lineup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rockers Jefferson Starship were announced Friday to help ring in the new year with performances during “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” Saturday night. Dubbed “one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s”, the band has accumulated numerous hit songs over the years including “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and “Sara.”
LAS VEGAS, NM
Buffalo's Fire

MGM announces land purchase by FBIR

MGM Resorts International has announced that the Three Affiliated Tribes, TAT, of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, FBIR, has purchased a 15.26-acre lot along the Las Vegas Strip. The property, officially known as the Las Vegas Village, is situated across from the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip and is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KSNE Sunny 106.5

KSNE Sunny 106.5

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
969
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

Sunny 106.5 FM Las Vegas, The Best Variety Of The 80s 90s & Today

 https://sunny1065.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy