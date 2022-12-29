Read full article on original website
1 killed in West Valley City hit-and-run
One person was killed and others injured in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run incident involving a stolen pickup truck in West Valley City.
Couple sought by West Valley Police in Dec. 27 shooting death of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City Police are looking for a couple in connection with the shooting death of Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden on Dec. 27. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, of West Valley City, is a person of interest in the shooting, according to police. Upshaw stands at 5’7″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, is also being sought, as she has also not been seen since the shooting.
Layton Mother Reunites With Kidnapped Son
(Layton, UT) — A Layton mother is reuniting with her son after an alleged kidnapping. Thirteen-year-old Evan McConney was found safe in Nebraska on Wednesday after police issued an AMBER Alert on Tuesday. His mother told she drove nearly 800 miles to pick up her son after the scary incident. Officers arrested Tadashi Kojima on suspicion of kidnapping. Investigators believe Zemen met McConney through the Internet.
Deadly crash by stolen vehicle kills one and injures several others
One is dead and several others are injured after a stolen pickup truck hit two pedestrians and caused a four-car crash at an intersection at 4100 S Redwood Rd. before attempting to escape, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
West Valley man shot, killed sleeping roommate after waking with ‘bad feeling,’ police say
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot and killed by a housemate while he was sleeping in his bed early Thursday, police say. Just after 4 a.m., West Valley police were called to 4268 S. 3270 West on a report that a 23-year-old man renting a room in the basement had been shot. The first arriving officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
Police Log: Chairlift assault, drug possession charges
Monday, December 26 Assault Two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according to a complaint. A 52-year-old Florida man allegedly […]
Police: Man in custody after causing multiple crashes, killing pedestrian
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One man is in custody Saturday night after police said he caused multiple crashes in Salt Lake County and hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk, killing him. The first crash occurred at 3100 S. Redwood Road in West Valley City. The West Valley City...
Suspect killed West Valley City roommate over 'bad feeling,' police say
A suspect was arrested early Thursday after police say he shot and killed his West Valley City roommate because of a "bad feeling."
Suspects involved in South Salt Lake murder arrested after 7 months on the run
Two suspects involved the murder of 27-year-old Romeo Charles Stevens have been arrested after being on the run for seven months.
Ogden woman charged with murder in beating death of man in October
OGDEN — An Ogden woman already in the Weber County Jail has now been linked to the beating death of a man in October. Emily Francis Drake, 38, who police say is homeless, was charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor.
Clinton man admits to robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street
OGDEN, Utah — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Salt Lake City police investigating shooting that injured 2 in Poplar Grove
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people sustained minor injuries in a shooting Saturday night in Poplar Grove, Salt Lake City police confirmed. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 10 p.m. near 500 South and Wright Circle. “Two people have minor injuries....
Smithfield man arrested on theft warrant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 42-year-old Smithfield man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a Hyde Park business back in September, according to law enforcement. Bryan Dean Buhler was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail after a warrant had been issued for his arrest. According to the warrant affidavit,...
New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement dedicated to memory of 13-year-old boy
Law enforcement agencies team up to crack down on New Year’s Eve drunk drivers in memory of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell
Convicted human trafficker arrested for kidnapping
A man who was convicted of child sex trafficking was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 29 after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in her own apartment.
SWAT responds to residence after patient admitted to hospital with gunshot wound to head
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police were investigating in a neighborhood near Liberty Park early Friday morning after an individual was transported with life-threatening injuries late Thursday night. The overnight investigation gave way to a SWAT response as the sun was rising. According to a statement from the Salt...
Utah man takes stranger’s keys, then tries to take her apartment, police say
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who served time in federal prison after being convicted of child human trafficking is facing new allegations of detaining and inappropriately touching a woman walking her dog, and then trying to kick her out of her own apartment. Saquan Marcell Smith,...
Woman critically injured in Salt Lake shooting; suspected gunman found dead
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot late Thursday in Salt Lake City. The suspected gunman, the woman's brother who is also her neighbor, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The investigation began about 11:45 p.m. when...
Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
Logan man arrested and charged following alleged domestic assault Christmas morning – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with allegedly trying to kidnap and assault a woman during a domestic dispute, according to law enforcement. Christian Ramon Pena was booked Sunday into the Cache County Jail. According to a probable cause statement, a resident called 911...
