ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, Los Angeles coroner says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J9BL_0jxu3o1p00

( KTLA ) – The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The 18-year-old, whose credits include “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” died from “fentanyl effects” the report stated. The report also noted that the actor’s death was accidental.

Sanders’ body was reportedly found in his L.A. home after his death on June 16 . Sources for TMZ at the time said the actor had a history of using drugs. The outlet also reported that police found “a plastic straw and white powder in the room where he died,” citing sources investigating the incident.

Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at Los Angeles airport

According to the full coroner’s report, which was obtained by TMZ, Sanders texted a friend the night before he died, mentioning his use of fentanyl. The report went on to mention that the actor didn’t answer his phone when that friend attempted to respond.

The coroner’s office noted that Sanders had a history of drug abuse, which included heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax. He had no history of medical problems.

Sanders had starred in shows including “JLW Academy” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” as well as “The Rookie,” “Just Add Magic,” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” according to his IMDb profile. His role in “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2021.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested following months-long drug investigation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A months-long narcotics investigation in Georgetown led to the arrest of two men on Wednesday. Agents with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Narcotics/Vice Unit and members of the SWAT team executed a search warrant on a residence off Cleland Street. It comes after law enforcement received complaints from the community. During the […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
People

Cause of Death Determined for 18-Year-Old 9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders

Sanders died in his Los Angeles home in June Tyler Sanders' cause of death has been confirmed.  Six months after the 18-year-old actor 9-1-1: Lone Star actor died at his home, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has issued its report, citing "fentanyl effects" as the primary cause and determining that Sanders' death was an accident Sanders' agent Pedro Tapia previously issued a statement to Deadline in June: "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 wrong-way crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a wrong-way crash on I-26. 50-year-old Darl Johnson of Elloree, S.C. died at the scene on Tuesday morning, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said. According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 1 arrested in Summerville apartment shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to the Villas of Summerville off Boone Hill Road just before 2:00 a.m. where they found a victim dead from several gunshot wounds in an outdoor stairwell. Police arrested Tyreike Mitchell […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DSS to end SNAP emergency allotments in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency allotments for federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will end for South Carolina households next month. The emergency SNAP allotments were issued to authorized South Carolinians to offset issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. “January 2023 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Remembering The Rappers We Lost In 2022

The number of rappers that died in 2022—particularly those who had yet to fully flourish before meeting untimely fates—was nothing short of soul-crushing. With so many young lives lost, some as young as 15, Hip Hop continued to feel like, in the words of GZA, a deadly video game with just one man. With ambitions of success and social media clout seemingly overriding a desire to use platforms to better their situations, rapping remained one of the most dangerous professions in America this year.
LOUISIANA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Man accused of confining victim to dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged with murder after deputies said he confined the victim to a dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Charles William Book, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy